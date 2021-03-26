PHOENIX, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AerialSphere, the only company to combine 360-degree aerial imagery with location data, today announced that it has received the 2021 Innovation Award from PAPA International (Professional Aerial Photographers Association). The award recognizes AerialSphere's breakthrough technology and ability to deliver via the XP360 API and Web Application.
"Innovation has become a common theme in everything AerialSphere does, and this award from PAPA International is a testament to the creativity, passion and perseverance of our team," said Mike Smith, Chief Executive Officer at AerialSphere. "We are honored to be recognized by such a prestigious organization and see this award as further validation of our leading position in the aerial imagery industry and a positive representation of our customers' overall enthusiasm for AerialSphere products and services.
This award will be added to other prestigious awards AerialSphere has received in the last year, including:
- The Top 25 Tech Startups to Watch in Metro Phoenix, by AZ Business
- Top 10 Tech Startup in Phoenix, by The Tech Tribune
- #4 Software Company Transforming Arizona's Tech Industry, by BuiltIn
"We are thrilled to be honoring AerialSphere as they are changing how aerial imagery is being captured, processed, and delivered, and is making such great progress in improving the quality and usefulness of aerial imagery," said Julie Belanger, Executive Director of PAPA International. "We look forward to more innovation from AerialSphere in improving the future of the aerial imagery industry."
About AerialSphere
AerialSphere is the only company to combine 360-degree aerial imagery with location data, giving companies new vantage points to make better informed decisions. Built upon nearly a decade of research and patented technological innovation, AerialSphere is changing how companies plan, develop and market their properties, products, and services. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in a number of industries including real estate, retail, insurance and entertainment. AerialSphere has been trusted by four of the top five commercial real estate brokerages and has been recognized four times in the last year as one of the most innovative technology companies in Arizona. To learn more about AerialSphere, visit: https://aerialsphere.com.
About PAPA International
Founded in 1974, PAPA International, The Professional Aerial Photographers' Association, is a professional trade organization whose members are aerial photographers throughout the world. Our goal is that of an educational group, dedicated to the promotion of high business ethics, helping our members to provide quality service and products through shared experience. To learn more about PAPA International, visit: https://papainternational.com.
