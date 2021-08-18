PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeris®, the rating and information service for impact investments, announced today that it has issued new annual ratings on 20 community development loan funds (CDFIs). Among these was one first-time ratee, Pacific Community Ventures, which also received a new Impact Management Rating. The Aeris Impact Management Rating Report assesses and reports how a CDFI measures and manages impact.
Aeris® Rating Reports facilitate investments in CDFIs by offering investors comprehensive analyses of the fundamental impact, financial, and management components that indicate a CDFI's strength and capacity to manage and weather changes in its operating environment.
In addition to Aeris Rating Reports, Aeris® Performance Maps and Aeris® Explorer track quarterly financial performance of rated and reporting CDFIs. Since April 2021, Aeris has added four more CDFIs to its database: ANDP Loan Fund, Affordable Homes of South Texas, City First Enterprises, and Four Bands Community Fund. Aeris has published the fourth in a series of quarterly trend reports on CDFI performance during the COVID crisis, based on its analysis of aggregated, anonymized CDFI performance data: https://www.aerisinsight.com/2021/07/07/. Loan portfolios of CDFIs in the Aeris data set continue to perform the same as or better than in previous periods, and CDFIs have attracted significant contributions and new investments that have helped them support their borrowers and prepare for the future.
Aeris Rating Reports, Performance Maps, and Explorer are available by subscription only, while Aeris Impact Management Rating Reports may be freely shared by rated CDFIs. Today Aeris announced two new subscribers to its information products: Cooperative Assistance Fund and Housing Partnership Network, which is also a rated CDFI. CDFIs become Aeris subscribers to learn from their peers, monitor co-lenders, or underwrite partners in special initiatives.
The following 20 CDFIs were analyzed and rated by Aeris since April 2021. The full list of Aeris-rated and reporting CDFIs can be found on Aeris' website: https://www.aerisinsight.com/fund-selector/.
- Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (Cleveland, GA) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Health and Food Access
- Accion Opportunity Fund (San Jose, CA) | Impact Area: Economic Security
- Baltimore Community Lending (Baltimore, MD) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Housing
- Bridgeway Capital (Pittsburgh, PA) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Health and Healthy Food
- Citizen Potawatomi CDC (Shawnee, OK) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Health and Healthy Food, Housing
- Coastal Enterprises, Inc. (Brunswick, ME) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Environmental Sustainability, Housing
- Craft3 (Astoria, WA) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Education, Environmental Sustainability, Health and Food Access
- Genesis LA (Los Angeles, CA) | Impact Area: Housing, Economic Security, Education, Environmental Sustainability
- IFF (Chicago, IL) | Impact Area: Education, Health and Food Access, Housing
- Mercy Community Capital (Denver, CO) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Housing
- New Hampshire Community Loan Fund (Concord, NH) | Impact Area: Housing, Economic Security, Health and Healthy Food, Education
- New Jersey Community Capital (New Brunswick, NJ) | Impact Area: Housing, Economic Security, Environmental Sustainability, Health and Healthy Food
- Northern Initiatives (Marquette, MI) | Impact Area: Economic Security
- Pacific Community Ventures (Oakland, CA) | Impact Area: Economic Security
- PIDC Community Capital (Philadelphia, PA) | Impact Area: Economic Security
- Primary Care Development Corporation (New York, NY) | Impact Area: Health and Healthy Food
- Renaissance Community Loan Fund (Gulfport, MS) | Impact Area: Housing, Economic Security
- Rural Community Assistance Corporation (West Sacramento, CA) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Environmental Sustainability, Health and Healthy Food
- Rural Electric Economic Development Inc. (REED) (Madison, SD) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Health and Food Access, Housing, Education
- Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corp Inc. (Somerset, KY) | Impact Area: Economic Security
About Aeris
Aeris is a rating and information service for impact investments. Aeris has established risk management standards for private community loan funds (CDFIs) and has helped strengthen the development of impact measurement and management practices in the CDFI industry. Since 2004 Aeris has issued more than 950 ratings on CDFIs, based on thorough analyses of each organization's capital structure, asset quality, earnings, liquidity, management and governance strength and practices. Aeris' analyses and data have been used by more than 200 investors, including financial institutions, government entities, private foundations, and wealth advisors. Contact Aeris for more information: https://www.aerisinsight.com/contact/.
