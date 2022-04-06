New Service Modernizes the Broker-Operator Relationship
LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As demand for private aviation is booming, AeroBid, a new live bidding platform, launches today to modernize the private charter booking process. Using data and instant communications, it brings a fast, transparent, and convenient way for brokers to request charters for their clients, and for operators to receive and bid on live flight requests.
More passengers are requesting to fly privately than ever before. Private aviation needs to improve the broker-operator relationship if it wants to take advantage of new opportunities. Aerobid believes it has the solution for brokers and operators.
Zaher Deir, CEO and founder of AeroBid said: "The industry urgently needs a new approach to chartering private flights if both brokers and operators are to take advantage of the surge in customer interest. Real-time, accurate, data-driven bidding has become a must-have to secure the industry's future. That's why I created AeroBid."
Through the platform, brokers can submit detailed flight requests, including aircraft specification, destinations and special requests. Operators can view live flight requests on the Platforms Marketplace and can also choose to receive instant notifications by text or email. Operators can then bid anonymously, in real-time, for the charter, allowing brokers to receive accurate, up-to-date bids on their flight specification. Brokers benefit from faster responses and full transparency, while operators get new business delivered directly to them, thanks to instant notifications on key flight search criteria.
With anonymous bids placed and received in real-time, AeroBid avoids the problems associated with static private charter marketplaces, such as price inaccuracy. With all operator and aircraft details clearly presented alongside bids, it creates a level playing field for operators to compete on value, not just price. For brokers, it is a breath of fresh air: a fast, reliable way to access the right flights for their clients. As for operators, the platform opens a wealth of opportunities, reducing the need for extensive marketing and allowing operators to discover opportunities and passengers in new markets.
The platform was designed by experienced business aviation experts, who recognized the need for an instant, data-driven bidding platform to help the industry cope with increased interest in private flights and enable everyone involved to benefit from immediacy and transparency in the bidding process.
"With AeroBid, we've created a data-driven platform that benefits brokers and operators alike. We can't wait to see the difference it makes to private aviation in the near future," added Deir.
To find out more about AeroBid and how it is set to transform the business aviation industry, visit their website.
