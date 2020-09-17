GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroNet Wireless, Puerto Rico's leading business internet service provider, introduces a new Smart Wi-Fi solution Powered by Plume's cloud-based artificial intelligence technology. AeroMesh Wi-Fi powered by Plume® further improves a subscriber's online experience through self-optimizing Plume Adaptive Wi-Fi™, parental controls and guest access, and advanced AI Security™ that provides robust protection for devices.
"Plume is an advanced solution that continuously learns about your Internet needs and performs advanced self-optimizations. This cloud-coordinated system gives customers stable and consistent Wi-Fi coverage and speed in any room/area of their business or home," explains Gino Villarini, Founder and President of AeroNet. "We are excited to be the first ISP company in Puerto Rico to bring this cutting-edge technology to the customers."
AeroNet's new Managed Wi-Fi solution includes:
- Plume Adaptive Wi-Fi™ intelligently monitors, adjusts, and optimizes business and home networks for the highest Internet performance level throughout the premises.
- AI Security™ detects and protects, with motion detection and ad and malware blocking. For added protection, the system halts suspicious activity and quarantines any compromised devices.
- HomePass® for parental controls and guest access. Manage the type of content that each device or profile can access, even block specific content by device or profile.
- The Plume® App provides easy setup. Delivers daily reports on business or home Wi-Fi signal strength and network activity.
- AeroMesh Wi-Fi powered by Plume® includes one SuperPodTM, with additional pods available as needed depending on the business or home size.
"AeroNet is delivering a first of its kind, highly personalized Wi-Fi experience for its customers, and Plume is excited to be part of delivering that service. While we work, learn, and play from home, our Wi-Fi connectivity needs to be more intelligent and reliable," said Tyson Marian, Chief Commercial Officer at Plume. "AeroNet introduces a powerful solution for the ever-changing smart business or home."
The new service will be available starting Sept. 17, 2020, and customers can add it to any plan starting at $9.95/month. For more information on AeroMesh Wi-Fi powered by Plume®, visit www.aeronetpr.com.
About AeroNet
AeroNet is a renowned business high-speed Internet service provider and is the sole Puerto Rican ISP to extend wireless and fiber networks. The company banks on advanced commercial-grade technology support secure, reliable, and dedicated high-speed broadband access at affordable rates. AeroNet is also the first local Internet service provider to secure a listing in the Inc. 5000 list.
About Plume®
Plume is the creator of the world's first Consumer Experience Management (CEM) Platform powered by OpenSync™. As the only available and hardware-independent solution, Plume enables the curation and delivery of new Smart Home Services rapidly and at a massive scale. The Plume service bundle, which includes Plume Adaptive Wi-Fi ™, HomePass®, AI Security™, and Plume Motion™, is managed by the Plume Cloud, a data- and AI-driven cloud controller currently running the largest software-defined network in the world. Plume leverages OpenSync, an open-source framework that integrates into a broad set of silicon & platform SDKs for connection to the Plume Cloud.
Plume, Plume Adaptive Wi-Fi, HomePass, AI Security, Plume Motion, and OpenSync are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc.
Media Contact: Meredith Lugo | (787) 692-3589 | mlugo@aeronetpr.com
Related Images
aeromesh-wi-fi-powered-by-plume.png
AeroMesh Wi-Fi powered by Plume®
Related Links