OXFORD, Conn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeroturn LLC, a leading turnstile manufacturer that offers 100% Made in The USA turnstiles, today announced that it has been selected to secure U.S. Marshal Federal Buildings in the Caribbean islands of Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. U.S. Marshals Service facility security agency serves as the federal government's leader for protecting the federal judiciary, managing seized assets acquired by criminals through illegal activities, and conducting investigations involving escaped federal prisoners. Over the past decade, Aeroturn has successfully installed its solutions in approximately 10-12 Federal & State Courthouses. After a live demo presentation from Aeroturn at the U.S. Federal Marshall Headquarters in Arlington, VA, the choice was an easy one. Aeroturn Turnstiles was selected based on its quality, reliability & durable turnstile solutions. "Aeroturn makes it easier for our security integrator partners to win projects by having superior performance specification written into the project requirements from the onset," states Michael Stoll, VP of Technical Sales & Marketing.
In addition, Aeroturn is continually working to find talented technicians who have a specialized skillset coupled with a mindset that aligns with the company's customer-centric philosophy. Since the start of 2021, Aeroturn has brought on two new technicians, totaling a dozen employees at its manufacturing facility in CT. One technician was brought on to work in the portal turnstile product department and the other works in the X-Wing turnstile product department. Their job responsibilities include production control, inventory control, light assembly, wiring, component & final cosmetic assembly, and using fixtures & presses for sub-assemblies. The position also involves 10,000-cycle factory burn-in, applying the appliques/logos on the glass barriers, prepping tools, fixtures and equipment for delivery and installations - all in their respective product departments.
Aeroturn's bright technical team and execution of superior product performance has set the stage for success. The company continues to grow and expand to better serve its customers in the U.S. and abroad and has no plans of slowing down.
Based out of our 100% Made in USA Oxford, CT location, Aeroturn has been offering integrators and end users this century's turnstiles that include a comprehensive range of turnstile products. With an engineering team that is second to none; the team has been together for over two and a half decades in the product design, development and manufacturing field and continues to lead the way in the security industry. Since its inception in 2001, Aeroturn offers every customer a 5-year warranty, zero maintenance mechanisms, 10 million passages guaranteed, site specific cabinets, 10,000 cycle factory burn-in, and industry unique-factory direct delivery & installation. The company installed its first turnstiles in 2003 and 2004 and has not stopped delivering quality turnstiles and services over the years to its high-profile customers in a wide variety of vertical markets that includes commercial, private, government, industrial, bio-pharma and education. Working closely with the architect, consultant & engineering community, Aeroturn understands the specific needs of its customers and continues to exceed expectations on each and every project. For further information on Aeroturn's turnkey turnstile solutions, visit http://www.aeroturn.com.
