OXFORD, Conn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeroturn LLC, a leading turnstile manufacturer that offers 100% Made in The USA turnstiles, today announced that it has joined forces with Bombard Electric LLC, an MDU Construction Services Company who is a leader in electrical contracting and Titan Systems on the LV side of the equation to implement Aeroturn's turnstile solution at two employee entranceways at the brand new Resorts World Las Vegas. As the first integrated resort to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade with a grand opening in June 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas seamlessly blends the technology and luxury appeal of an urban contemporary resort with the traditions and time-honored details of the international Resorts World brand. This mega style hotel is situated at the north end of the Las Vegas strip across from the Las Vegas Convention Center and 250-store Fashion Show Mall. The resort is situated on nearly 88 acres and is one of the largest hotel construction projects in the U.S. and boasts 3,500 luxury guest rooms/suites, a next-generation gaming floor, over 40 world-class food/beverage options, and a 5,000-capacity theatre. When it came to securing the employee entrances, only the best perimeter protection solution out there could be considered; and that solution was hands down Aeroturn Turnstiles.
Taking care of customers is what Aeroturn does best, and Bombard Electric & Titan Systems needed to team up with a partner that could deliver a quality turnstile solution. Aeroturn embarked on a cross country road trip to ensure that the customer could implement its turnstiles successfully for Resorts World Las Vegas. Phase I of the project included protecting the hotel's employee dining room entrance way to prevent unauthorized access. With a short timeframe to complete the project and adhering to COVID-19 work restrictions, Aeroturn's VP of Technical Sales & Marketing drove 2600 miles in December 2020 to ensure a successful deployment of six lanes of turnstiles with two X-Wing turnstiles and four Rotary turnstiles installed with a custom stainless-steel finish all within two and a half days. "We are extremely happy that Bombard Electric brought Aeroturn on board to help not only with the actual turnstile deployment, but as a consultant regarding product type, functionality, locations, and timelines," states Michael Stoll, VP of Technical Sales & Marketing. "We feel honored to have been selected as the right turnstile solution for this new luxury resort and look forward to continuing the relationship."
Phase II of the project included securing the employee entrance, which was located on the lower level of the vehicle/bus entrance tunnel. In April 2021, Aeroturn installed three Optical Glass Portal lanes of turnstiles with proprietary emergency egress and 10mm tempered safety glass with the Resorts World's logo on it. "This project was a challenging one as there was little guidance from the design team as to what was needed," states Terry Bombard, VP at Bombard Electric, LLC. "We are extremely pleased that we chose Aeroturn's turnstile solution as it was a pleasure to have Aeroturn on board to handle the details and deliver the final product." From the project inception, Aeroturn's team contacted and interfaced with the design team and owners at Bombard Electric to dial in all the details needed to implement a complete installation that would meet the needs of the customer. The installation went smoothly as Bombard Electric and Titan Systems both commended Aeroturn on the finished turnstile solution that was deployed at Resorts World Las Vegas.
During each phase, Aeroturn went the extra mile and was on hand to conduct site training and walk throughs with the Resorts World Las Vegas and Bombard Electric personnel. Even with all the challenges that the global pandemic created; both Aeroturn and Bombard Electric complied with all social distancing and OSHA requirements to ensure the successful completion of both projects before the deadline.
For further information on Aeroturn turnstile solutions, visit http://www.aeroturn.com or send an email to sales@aeroturn.com.
About Aeroturn LLC
Based out of our 100% Made in USA Oxford, CT location, Aeroturn has been offering integrators and end users this century's turnstiles that include a comprehensive range of turnstile products. With an engineering team that is second to none; the team has been together for over two and a half decades in the product design, development and manufacturing field and continues to lead the way in the security industry. Since its inception in 2001, Aeroturn offers every customer a 5-year warranty, zero maintenance mechanisms, 10 million passages guaranteed, site specific cabinets, 10,000 cycle factory burn-in, and industry unique-factory direct delivery & installation. The company installed its first turnstiles in 2003 and 2004 and has not stopped delivering quality turnstiles and services over the years to its high-profile customers in a wide variety of vertical markets that includes commercial, private, government, industrial, bio-pharma and education. Working closely with the architect, consultant & engineering community, Aeroturn understands the specific needs of its customers and continues to exceed expectations on each and every project. For further information on Aeroturn's turnkey turnstile solutions, visit http://www.aeroturn.com.
Company Contact:
Michael Stoll, VP of Technical Sales & Marketing
Phone:203-262-8309
PR Contact:
Monique Merhige, President
Infusion Direct Marketing Inc.
Phone: 772-380-4845
Email: monique@infusiondirect.com
SOURCE Aeroturn LLC