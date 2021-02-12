HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adapt2 Solutions, a leading provider of AI enabled multi-market operations and trading software, today announced a new partnership with The AES Corporation to support their power scheduling, settlements and renewable operations in the PJM Interconnection (PJM), Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and California Independent System Operator (CAISO). In the process of scaling operations with the addition of green assets and a new Market Dispatch Center, AES will leverage Adapt2's modernized Bid-to-Bill (B2B) solution to streamline market bidding, scheduling, ISO settlements, PPAs, and contract settlements.
"AES is a leader in clean energy, and with the expansion of our new smart operations center to include even more renewable assets, we had to ensure we had the right people, processes, and technology in place," said Tim Bockhorn, AES Market Operations. "During the selection process, Adapt2 not only met but exceeded all our ISO operation and technology expectations. We need to adopt and integrate the best technology available to properly scale our global operation initiatives. Adapt2 Solutions was the clear choice to achieve that goal."
Adapt2's multi-market platform hosted on Azure cloud is a mission critical part of their energy management operations. AES will automate front and back office functionalities to focus on constructing and reformatting operations as they accelerate the future of energy with smarter, more sustainable energy solutions. As the world's leading battery-based energy storage company, AES will leverage Adapt2 for seamless integration of battery storage energy data into their front and back office operations enabling optimization of their growing fleet of solar generation. Powered by Adapt2's Bid-to-Bill (B2B) SaaS solution, AES will adopt a scalable infrastructure prime for future growth and expansion including predictive insights vital to an evolving world to better forecast supply and demand.
"Aligned in our vision for both digital transformation and green energy future, we look forward to working with AES on this project and continuing to deliver safe, reliable and sustainable energy solutions to better serve all markets," said Jason Kram, Executive Vice President of Adapt2 Solutions.
Enabled by AI and big data, Adapt2 B2B is market-tested to provide participants across all North American ISO energy markets with a strategic advantage in terms of significant efficiencies for all elements in the bid to bill process.
