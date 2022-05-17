NEW YORK , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global affective computing market as a part of the global application software market. Affective computing market research report provides valuable insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches. The report also covers affective computing market segmentation by end-user and geography and information of various vendors in the market.
Affective Computing Market: Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges
- The rising demand for advanced and commercialized applications for affective computing in the healthcare sector is a key driver supporting market growth.
- The increase in the adoption of cloud-based solutions and online solutions is one of the key affective computing market trends that is contributing to the market growth.
- Privacy and security concerns are hindering the affective computing market growth.
View market report outlook to learn more about factors influencing the market.
Vendor Insights
The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:
- Affectiva
- Apple Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Elliptic Enterprises Ltd.
- Eyeris Technologies Inc.
- GestureTek
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Kairos AR Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nemesysco Ltd.
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- NVISO SA
- Pyreos Ltd.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Realeyes OU
- Sightcorp BV
- Sony Group Corp.
- audEERING GmbH
- Cipia Vision Ltd.
- Cognitec Systems GmbH
Product Insights and News
The affective computing market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For example, Alphabet Inc., a leading vendor under its google services segment, includes products and services such as Google Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, YouTube, and hardware. The company also offers. The company offers affective computing solutions that can recognize, process, interpret, and simulate human effects.
Learn more about the vendors in the market as you download your sample copy
North America's Contribution to the Affective Solutions Market
The presence of a few of the most active research organizations will facilitate the affective computing market growth in North America over the forecast period. 56% of the market's growth will originate from the region during the forecast period. The US is the key market for affective computing market in North America. Market growth in this region is expected to be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
Download your sample copy and know more about the market contribution in APAC
Market Segmentation
The affective computing market segmentation by end-user is divided into retail, banking, manufacturing, and others segment. The retail segment captured the largest share of the global affective computing market in 2021, attributed to the benefits offered by affective computing to retailers for understanding the behavior of their customers. Affective computing, such as facial recognition, computer vision, and emotion analytics, allows retailers and brands to determine the products or areas of a store that are most engaging and how customers react to what they are buying and what they choose not to buy. Such accessibilities are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.
Affective Computing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.85%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 115.25 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
48.32
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 56%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Affectiva, Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Elliptic Enterprises Ltd., Eyeris Technologies Inc., GestureTek, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kairos AR Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nemesysco Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., NVISO SA, Pyreos Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Realeyes OU, Sightcorp BV, Sony Group Corp., audEERING GmbH, Cipia Vision Ltd., and Cognitec Systems GmbH
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Get your report sample copy to unlock scope and parent market analysis insights
Pandemic Impact
In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 adversely impacted the value chain of the affective computing market and adversely affected the market. However, government initiatives such as mass vaccination drives and measures including social distancing have helped regional governments to control the spread of the disease since Q1 2021. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Detailed information on factors that will drive affective computing market growth during the next five years
- Precise estimation of the affective computing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- The growth of the affective computing industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of affective computing market vendors
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Banking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Banking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 101: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 104: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Apple Inc.
- Exhibit 106: Apple Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Apple Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Apple Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 109: Apple Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Apple Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 GestureTek
- Exhibit 111: GestureTek - Overview
- Exhibit 112: GestureTek - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: GestureTek - Key offerings
- 10.6 Intel Corp.
- Exhibit 114: Intel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Intel Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: Intel Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 117: Intel Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: Intel Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 119: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Kairos AR Inc.
- Exhibit 123: Kairos AR Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Kairos AR Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Kairos AR Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 126: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 NVISO SA
- Exhibit 131: NVISO SA - Overview
- Exhibit 132: NVISO SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: NVISO SA - Key offerings
- 10.11 Qualcomm Inc.
- Exhibit 134: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 137: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Sightcorp BV
- Exhibit 139: Sightcorp BV - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Sightcorp BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: Sightcorp BV - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 142: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 143: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 144: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 145: Research methodology
- Exhibit 146: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 147: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 148: List of abbreviations
