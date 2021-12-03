SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Afficient Academy, Inc., a Silicon Valley education technology company, announces its guarantee of exceptional results for Afficient Math, its AI-based K-12 math learning program.
Afficient Academy guarantees that a student will reach Honors status of Afficient Math within 1 year and High Honors status of Afficient Math within 3 years of enrollment.
As shown in the chart above, an Honors status student is 1 to 2 grade levels more advanced than the Non-Accelerated rank student. A High Honors status student is 1 to 1.5 grade levels more advanced than Honors status students.
Afficient Math's intelligent learning program allows students to efficiently fill in learning gaps of previous grades, reach Honors and then High Honors status, and stay on the High Honors track to maintain academic excellence. This learning path helps students build a strong foundation, get excellent grades in school, and take advanced classes throughout elementary, middle, and high school.
Afficient Math's proven effectiveness makes this guarantee possible. With Afficient Math's highly efficient learning system, students can achieve better results in less time with less stress. Most Afficient Math students master one grade level's material (achieving an A or A+) within 2 to 4 months.
Afficient Math's guarantee applies to students who are in 2nd to 5th grade upon enrolling on or after June 1, 2021. The student must complete 100% of regular weekly assignments for at least 90% of weeks. Afficient Math's full weekly workload is about 3 hours on average.
If the student does not reach Honors or High Honors status within the specified time, the student can use Afficient Math free-of-charge until they reach Honors or High Honors status. The student must continue completing 100% of regular weekly assignments for at least 90% of weeks.
"We are the first among our peers to offer a performance guarantee for an education product," said Dr. Jiayuan Fang, Afficient Academy's founder & CEO. "Through our past five years of continually refining Afficient Math based on students, parents, and instructors' experiences and feedback, we are confident that Afficient Math will enable our students to achieve exceptional results."
Afficient Math's AI-based algorithm was granted a US patent in 2017, and Afficient Math was accredited by Western Association for Schools and Colleges (WASC) in 2021.
About Afficient Academy
Afficient Academy, Inc. was founded in 2014 in Silicon Valley in the United States. The AI-empowered, patented "Afficient Methodology" greatly improves learning effectiveness and efficiency. This state-of-the-art approach helps students build strong foundations and achieve outstanding academic results in less time with less stress.
