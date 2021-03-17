SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Afficient Academy, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based education technology company, is pleased to announce the accreditation of its 9th-12th grade Afficient Math program by the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association for Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC).
Afficient Academy has pioneered AI-empowered Math and English programs for K-12 students since 2014. The world-renowned ACS WASC recognizes institutions like Afficient Academy that provide high-quality learning, demonstrate continual self-improvement, and foster high achievement of students, in accordance with established research-based criteria (http://www.acswasc.org/about/acs-wasc-commission/).
"Afficient Academy is honored to be recognized for the quality of our education," said Dr. Jiayuan Fang, Afficient Academy's founder & CEO. "This accreditation is a testament to our model's success in helping students build a solid academic foundation and excel in school."
In order to be accredited by ACS WASC, the school or program must pass stringent criteria and undergo a formal evaluation process. We are proud of this achievement and would like to thank our dedicated students, parents, teachers, advisors, content creators, and stakeholders who continue to assist and support us in our mission to leverage technology to improve education.
Afficient Academy plans to seek accreditation for a greater number of subjects and grade level offerings in the near future.
Afficient Academy, Inc. was founded in 2014 in the Silicon Valley. The AI-empowered, patented "Afficient Methodology" significantly improves learning experiences and effectiveness. This state-of-the-art approach helps students build solid foundations and achieve outstanding academic results with greatly enhanced efficiency.
