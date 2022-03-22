COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Affinity Consulting Group, LLC, the national firm known for delivering customized business strategies designed to optimize law firm performance, has hired Wendy Merrill as the new Director of Strategic Consulting.
"There's never been a better time for law firms to focus on taking a more strategic approach to recruiting and retaining talent, improving their profitability, and consistently delivering value to their clients," said Debbie Foster, Managing Partner. "We're thrilled to have Wendy share her talents with our team and Affinity clients."
Prior to Affinity, Merrill served as an Executive Vice President at DRI, where she led the marketing, growth strategy, and branding initiatives for the sixty-two-year-old association of civil defense attorneys. Before joining DRI, she operated a successful consulting practice providing strategic planning, professional development programs, leadership development training, and business development expertise to attorneys and law firms in the US and abroad. Merrill is also a published author, internationally known speaker, and growth strategy coach with extensive experience in the legal space.
"I am incredibly excited to join the Affinity team! For over 10 years I have been deeply committed to helping law firms position themselves for sustainable success in a rapidly changing legal environment, and Affinity provides the best platform from which to continue this vital work."
Foster and Merrill are available for interviews.
About Affinity Consulting Group, LLC
Affinity Consulting Group is a management and technology consulting company serving law firms, corporate legal departments and bar associations that inspires, enables and empowers legal teams of all sizes to work more efficiently. The firm's holistic approach addresses the roles of people, process and technology in optimizing performance. For more information visit http://www.affinityconsulting.com.
Media Contact
Tara Bartlett, Marketing Communications Coordinator, Affinity Consulting Group, +1 (540) 944-4807, tbartlett@affinityconsulting.com
SOURCE Affinity Consulting Group