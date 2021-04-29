SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Affinity (http://www.affinity.co), the leading relationship intelligence platform, announced today the launch of Affinity Analytics, a unique, real-time reporting tool that provides industry-first insights into a team's external relationships and how their interactions affect company dealflow, pipeline, networking activities and other key performance indicators. Now available through an integration with the business intelligence and analytics platform from Google Cloud, Looker, Affinity Analytics comes as an integrated part of the Premium and Enterprise editions of the Affinity platform or as an upgrade for Professional customers.
"Affinity Analytics has become a highly valuable tool for us in providing deal and project data in a form that is easily consumable by our clients," said Rudy Burger, Managing Director of Woodside Capital Partners, an investment bank that uses Affinity Analytics to analyze its teams performance and provide status to its customers. "Having immediate access to information about our team's performance and being able to provide insights to clients on crucial business activity is exactly the competitive advantage we need in today's data-driven landscape."
Affinity Analytics builds on the core data in Affinity's relationship intelligence platform to provide deeper insights into a team's CRM data. While most CRM platforms provide only the most basic, elementary reporting capabilities, Affinity Analytics provides fully customizable dashboards and granular, real-time reports to help companies conduct a deep analysis into the trends and performance drivers that affect critical business processes. More than 20 visualization reports are available on any list within the Affinity relationship intelligence platform. All reports can be drilled deeper into based on custom segments such as industry vertical, company type, company size, and other factors. Users can easily export or email any reports to share them with key stakeholders.
The full-featured data set gives companies real-time visibility into their team's performance and enables them to drill into the data to surface answers to questions about where and how to invest their team's efforts and focus. While businesses can build any number of customizable reports with Affinity Analytics, two of the pre-packaged reports include:
- Funnel Analysis: Enables companies to track the performance of their pipeline by analyzing every stage of the deal process, including conversion rates for each stage, the average time that deals stay in each stage, the last activity before deals were won or lost, where the best deals are being sourced from, and more.
- Team Activity Reports: Provides an analysis of a team's emails, calls, meetings and other activities, broken down by industry, region, and more, in order to provide crucial insight into a team's performance and the success or shortcomings of their interactions with prospects or contacts.
"Relationships are the backbone of any team's success, but just as important is understanding how to leverage those relationships in the smartest and most beneficial way possible," said Affinity co-founder Shubham Goel. "We built Affinity Analytics to give our clients the data they need on their team's relationships and activities to better understand their deals and make smarter, more informed business decisions. Whether you're a large enterprise or a small organization, a sales team or an investment firm, Affinity Analytics is a game changer for how companies leverage relationships to gain a competitive edge and drive corporate success."
The Affinity platform helps users manage relationships across 30 million people and 7 million organizations. With Affinity Analytics, users now have additional insight into their interactions with external contacts and how those activities can be optimized to improve dealflow and pipeline management.
For more information on Affinity Analytics, visit http://www.affinity.co/analytics.
About Affinity
Affinity's patented technology structures and analyzes millions of data points across emails, calendars, and third-party sources to offer users the tools they need to automatically manage their most valuable relationships, prioritize important connections, and discover untapped opportunities. Affinity uses artificial intelligence to analyze relationship strength and illuminate the best paths to warm introductions. The platform also offers a holistic view of users' networks in a centralized, automatically updated database without any manual upkeep. Founded in 2014, Affinity is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors including Advance Venture Partners, 8VC, MassMutual Ventures, Sway Ventures, Pear Ventures, Great Oaks Venture Capital and Western Technology Investment. For more information, visit http://www.affinity.co.
# # #
Media Contact:
Lauren Tascan
Fluid Group
lauren @ fluidprgroup.com
Company Contact:
Shubham Goel
Affinity
shubham @ affinity.co
Media Contact
Matt McAllister, Fluid PR, Inc., +1 (510) 229-9707, matt@fluidspeak.com
SOURCE Affinity