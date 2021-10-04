CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year Affirmative Technologies will process over $500 billion in electronic payments for leading financial institutions and FinTechs, more than doubling last year's volume. As a result of record growth in transactions and new client signings, we are pleased to announce key additions to our executive team.
Scott Brown has been promoted to Chief Information Officer. Scott joined Affirmative in 2013, serving as Director of Software Development. In addition to leading successful implementation projects with the nation's largest financial institutions, Scott championed key platform enhancements including business intelligence and risk analytics. Prior to joining Affirmative, Scott distinguished himself in the United States Marine Corps as Crew Chief of an amphibious assault vehicle in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
"Scott has been a lynchpin of our success in providing mission critical systems to our clients." commented George Bassous, CEO. "In Scott's expanded role he will oversee software development, implementations, technology and infrastructure."
In addition, Aaron Calipari is joining our team as President. Aaron is a 20-year veteran of the payments risk space, most recently serving as Chief Strategy Officer for Valid Systems where he led the company's, strategy, product innovation, sales and strategic partnerships. He has also held senior management roles across product management, sales, and business development for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS).
"I couldn't be happier that Aaron is joining our team." Bassous continued, "He is a payments innovator and natural team leader. His deep experience with data-driven strategies will be a strong compliment for our organization."
About Affirmative Technologies
Affirmative Technologies provides SaaS-based electronic payment solutions for risk-management, regulatory compliance, and transaction processing. We serve top financial institutions, regional banks, credit unions, community banks and FinTech's. Measure, Monitor, Manage.
