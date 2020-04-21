CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced keynote speakers for PegaWorld iNspire, Pega's annual conference to be held virtually on June 2 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET. Top executives and thought leaders from Aflac, Siemens AG, and Pega will lead keynote sessions reflecting the focus of this year's event – revolutionizing customer engagement, streamlining service, and working smarter – as COVID-19 continues to create more uncertainty and put new pressures on organizations.
PegaWorld iNspire keynote speakers include:
- Rich Gilbert, SVP, chief digital information officer, Aflac
- Anna Gleiss, global IT head, master data management, Siemens AG
- Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems
- Kerim Akgonul, senior vice president, products, Pegasystems
- Stephanie Louis, senior director, community and developer programs, Pegasystems
Now in its 18th year, PegaWorld iNspire 2020 shifted to a free virtual format due to the pandemic. The interactive event will feature some of the most successful global companies sharing achievements and best practices with digital transformation, artificial intelligence, robotics, customer engagement, and intelligent automation – all of which have become critical to maintaining business continuity during the crisis.
As part of the event, attendees can choose from three tracks of self-guided content:
- iNsights & Solutions will focus on one-to-one customer engagement, customer service, and intelligent automation, and feature best practices from industry-leading organizations such as Google, ING, UPC, Lloyds Banking Group, and more.
- iNtro to Pega will help those new to the ecosystem familiarize themselves with what is possible with Pega.
- iNnovation Hub will showcase 25 demos of Pega's latest software solutions and app-building experiences, including intelligent automation, one-to-one customer engagement, customer service, Pega Cloud®, and design and delivery. Demos will offer a live Q&A feature so attendees can have questions answered on the spot.
For more information on PegaWorld iNspire 2020, including the most up-to-date agenda and registration, visit: https://www.pega.com/events/pegaworld.
Quotes & Commentary:
"The world's leading organizations turn to Pega to help them think beyond business-as-usual during times of rapid change. They need the right solutions to support customers' needs while remaining agile in the face of unprecedented challenges," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "This year's immersive PegaWorld iNspire will demonstrate how technology can help solve immediate needs while accelerating real, long-term digital transformation."
