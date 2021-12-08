CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Africa data center market report.
The Africa data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Market Insights:
- In 2020, over 15 data center development projects were identified in Africa with a corresponding investment of over USD 420 million from colocation service providers as well as from government enterprises.
- Colocation service providers led the market investment with a 75% share of the overall investments.
- The market by area was dominated by South Africa with 0.18 million square feet of data centers, followed by Kenya with 0.08 million square feet of data center facilities in 2020.
- Countries such as Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, and Ethiopia are actively working towards increasing the share of renewable energy in the overall electricity generation.
- In Kenya, the government is offering incentives to companies to invest in the smart city Konza Technopolis and attract ICT investors.
- Vendors operating in the market such as Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group, ABB, Eaton, and Rittal provided strong support for data center operators in the supply of infrastructure solutions during the pandemic, irrespective of internal and external challenges faced.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2020−2026
- Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 12 key data center critical (IT) infrastructure providers, 14 support infrastructure providers, 8 key data center contractors, and 16 Key data center investors
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/africa-data-center-market
Africa Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage
- Network
Africa Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructures
Africa Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers
- Other Cooling Units
- Racks
- Others Mechanical Infrastructure
Africa Data Center Market by Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
Africa Data Center Market by General Construction
- Core and Shell Development
- Installation and Commissioning Services
- Engineering and Building Designs
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS
Africa Data Center Market by Tier Standards
- Tier I &II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Africa Data Center Market by Geography
- Africa
- South Africa
- Morocco
- Kenya
- Nigeria
- Egypt
- Other Countries
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Government Support to Boost Digital Economy
- Penetration of Converged & Hyper Converged Infrastructure Solutions
- Big Data & IoT on Data Center Growth
- Rising Investments in Fiber Connectivity
Africa Data Center Market – Vendor Landscape
Vendor offerings are concentrated on technologies such as cloud, big data, AI, and IoT-based application workloads. The use of flash storage will move from mission-critical workloads to all types of workloads in a data center environment during the forecast period. Innovations in system performance for all workloads and delivery of high-density systems with high-capacity SSDs play a vital role for vendors looking to gain market share in the African storage market. Data center operators are looking to procure energy-efficient power infrastructure solutions. The varied requirements of data center operators are prompting vendors to develop innovative products that reduce OPEX by up to 50%. In terms of UPS and rack PDU infrastructure in general, ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv Group are the leading market players. In terms of generators, Cummins and Caterpillar have a strong presence in the market.
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/africa-data-center-market
Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Business Overview
- Product Offerings
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Business Overview
- Product Offerings
- Key News
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Envicool
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv Group
Key Data Center Investors
- Africa Data Centres
- Business Overview
- Product Offerings
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Icolo.io
- Internet Technologies Angola (ITA)
- Inwi
- IXAfrica
- MainOne (MDXi)
- N+ONE
- Orange
- PAIX
- Raxio Group
- Raya Data Center
- Teraco Data Environments
- Wingu
Key Construction Constructors
- Arup Group
- Business Overview
- Product Offerings
- Atkins
- Edarat Group
- Future-tech
- ISG
- Vantage Data Centers
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Data Center Market in India - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Data Center Market in Southeast Asia - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Data Center Market in Middle East - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/africa-data-center-market-size-by-investment-to-reach-usd-5-billion-by-2026--arizton-301440328.html
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence