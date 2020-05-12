SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a digital-first world, it's critical to have a digital-first marketing strategy. In fact, 91% of top-performing marketers agree that creating and delivering digital experiences is the most important factor for driving future revenue growth. That's why more and more companies are turning to ON24, the technology leader helping businesses innovate their marketing through interactive, data-rich digital experiences.
After pivoting to a SaaS webinar marketing platform in 2014, ON24 charted its growth trajectory through its unrelenting commitment to customer success and focus on data-driven marketing. Six years later, the company surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and continues to exponentially grow its business across the globe.
"Our success is only possible because of our customers' success, and we are honored to help the world's top companies transform their marketing," says Sharat Sharan, Founder and CEO, ON24. "ON24 was founded on the belief that you can create authentic human engagement at a digital scale, and for the past decade, we've been building a network to make that vision a reality. We're excited to usher in a future of businesses creating digital-first experiences everywhere."
The experience-led marketing revolution was pioneered by ON24, offering the industry's only webinar solution designed for data-driven engagement at scale. Building on its legacy of innovation, the company quickly matured into an end-to-end digital marketing platform and again stands alone as an imperative for enterprise business growth. Now, every part of the marketing organization, from demand generation to customer engagement, uses ON24 webinars, digital content experiences and virtual events as its primary source for driving revenue.
The rapid rise of enterprise digital transformation has led to a wave of demand across the ON24 Network. Today, the ON24 Platform powers a digital experience every minute, engages nearly a half-million professionals per day, delivers 45 million data points per month and will enable over 4 billion engagement minutes this year.
About ON24
ON24 is on a mission to transform the way businesses engage with their audience, powering interactive, data-rich digital marketing experiences that drive a resilient revenue strategy. Through the ON24 Platform, marketers can create and deliver live, always-on and personalized webinar, content and virtual event experiences, and capture audience behavior to turn engagement into actionable data. With a digital experience taking place every minute, ON24 is the network where a half million professionals engage every day for a total of 4 billion engagement minutes per year. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has a wide global footprint with eight offices in key regions, including London, Munich, Singapore, Stockholm and Sydney. For more information, visit https://www.on24.com.
CONTACT: Keith Chapman, keith@chappublicrelations.com