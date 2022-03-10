AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AfterShip (https://www.aftership.com/), a leading post-purchase and tracking platform for eCommerce businesses, today launched its new On-Time Report (https://www.aftership.com/features/on-time-performance) feature. The new product helps businesses closely monitor their on-time and late delivery rate, and uses that data to provide actionable insights that improve overall delivery performance.
Merchants today are unable to monitor all of their shipments and capture delivery time across the multiple carriers they may use in one place. It is also difficult to track any given shipment's actual delivery time in comparison to promised delivery time. For example, if a merchant promises a three day delivery but the carrier delivers the product in five days, there is currently no way to easily capture that discrepancy in delivery time. This disconnect leads to customers complaining about their orders arriving late. However, brands also find it challenging to effectively verify and handle these support tickets in a prompt manner. By the time customer complaints reach customer service, it's already too late to quickly address the issue. Without proactively resolving potentially late shipments, customers end up dissatisfied, leading to churn.
AfterShip addressed these challenges by specifically building its On-Time Report tool to allow brands to track all of their shipments in one place across more than 900 carriers worldwide. With On-Time Report, merchants can view and generate reports for their on-time shipments sorted by time, location, and courier service. Retailers can also check their delivery performance and on-time status distribution, which helps those who ship globally identify the countries that struggle to deliver on time after being dispatched from a specific location, as well as courier service performance in certain lanes over time.
"The number of people around the world who rely on deliveries continues to increase. Merchants must ensure that their products arrive on time or risk losing long-term customers, especially during this time of product shortages and supply chain upheaval," said Andrew Chan, CMO and cofounder of AfterShip. "With our On-Time Report tool, we provide an efficient way to track delivery performance across a number of valuable metrics. Based on the detailed data we provide, online retailers can make informed decisions about the future of their business."
As part of the AfterShip Analysis suite of data tools, On-Time Report provides value for merchants by allowing easy access to key metrics that optimize decisions behind improving the customer experience. By addressing a number of delivery problems, On-Time Report allows merchants to monitor the on-time rate for their shipments to improve their overall delivery rate. By proactively identifying the potentially late or overdue shipments that cause customer complaints, merchants also enable their customer support teams to take action with timely updates via email, SMS, and more. Because the On-Time Report tool identifies shipments that arrive too early or too late by lane and carrier, it helps retailers adjust their carrier strategy and even adjust their promised delivery time to their customers.
About AfterShip
Founded in 2012, AfterShip is a post-purchase platform that helps companies improve the consumer experience, increase revenue, and build brand loyalty. With more than 10,000 customers, AfterShip is used by leading marketplaces such as eBay, Wish, and Etsy, as well as iconic brands such as Gymshark, Kylie Cosmetics, Murad, and Kate Sommervile. AfterShip offers branded shipment tracking, notifications, returns, and exchanges, leading to increased sales and fewer WISMO tickets. Integrating with more than 930 carriers worldwide, AfterShip is the solution of choice for multinational organizations or those looking to grow internationally.
