RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AFWERX, the catalyst for fostering innovation within the U.S. Air Force, announced Hazardous Software as part of the top 6% of participating teams selected from across the globe competing to build the Base of the Future Challenge.
The AFWERX Challenge is centered around six topics - Base Security, Installation Resilience, Leveraging Technology for Operational Effectiveness, Reverse Engineering, Culture of Innovation, and Airman and Family Wellbeing. The proposals selected to advance represent innovative solutions ranging from new base security technology and VR training modules to virtual assistants and apps designed for wellness and leadership development.
Located in Raleigh, Hazardous Software is competing in the Culture of Innovation Challenge, alongside a diverse group of teams - originating from the vast regions of North America, Europe, Australia and other allied countries – that represent entrepreneurial startups, small businesses, large enterprises, academic institutions and research labs all vying to build the Base of the Future and modernize the Department of Defense.
"The AFWERX Base of the Future Challenge is critical to our mission of increasing collaboration between large businesses and entrepreneurs to accelerate solutions for the Air Force," stated Mark Rowland of AFWERX. "On behalf of AFWERX and the Department of Defense, we congratulate the teams advancing to the next phase. Their contributions are invaluable and have the potential to create game-changing results across the Air Force enterprise."
The Culture of Innovation Challenge aims to strengthen and perpetuate a culture of innovation within the U.S. Air Force by improving workforce agility and breaking down barriers to change. Currently, the adoption of new technology is slow and presents a significant challenge for the Air Force, often frustrating Airmen who are readily trying to drive change. The Challenge looks to create new ways to increase community engagement among Airmen and develop education and training that supports enterprise-wide team development.
Hazardous Software is deploying Diveplane's GEMINAI technology, the industry's first verifiable synthetic 'twin' dataset, was submitted as part of the challenge. GEMINAI empowers businesses and government organizations to easily and safely share and analyze sensitive datasets without the fear associated with mishandling, loss or theft. GEMINAI produces a realistic, statistically accurate data 'twin' for the purposes of data modeling and analysis, but does not contain any personally identifiable information and cannot be re-engineered back to the original production data. This distinction is critical for businesses that need to adhere to national and international privacy laws and compliance requirements, like GDPR, PHI and HIPAA. With GEMINAI comes all the value, but none of the risk.
"We are proud to have come so far in the Base of the Future Challenge" says Chris Hazard, CEO of Hazardous Software and CTO of Diveplane. "Leveraging the most capable and leading-edge technology is critical to ensure that the U.S. Air Force is at the tip of the spear for innovation"
"On behalf of the entire Diveplane team, we're honored that our technology has been selected for the Culture of Innovation Challenge," said Dr. Michael Capps, CEO of Diveplane. "This recognition is a true testament to what makes GEMINAI such a unique and extraordinary solution to AI's privacy problem. We're excited to see where the competition takes us and to hopefully collaborate with some of the country's brightest minds."
The AFWERX Fusion 2020 Showcase recently featured 370 of the participating teams selected from a record breaking 1,500+ submissions received for the Base of the Future Challenge. Throughout the event teams pitched their solutions to a panel of subject matter experts from the relevant sectors of the Air Force. The top 92 selections were identified and invited to further engage with the Air Force during the week of August 31 with the hope of obtaining contracts. For a complete list of participating teams visit fusion.afwerxshowcase.com/.
The Base of the Future theme was inspired by Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, which was decimated by Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm that occurred in 2018. For decades, Tyndall had been home to many generations of Airmen and their families. In the storm's aftermath, nearly 500 buildings were destroyed or damaged beyond repair. Fortunately, Congress approved a $3 billion military construction rebuild program, sparking hope that Tyndall would re-emerge stronger than ever before. The aspirational initiative seeks to create a robust installation that will become a universal symbol of innovation and excellence that can scale across the U.S. Air Force. To learn more about the Base of the Future Challenges, click here.
ABOUT Hazardous Software
Hazardous Software creates technology that enables people to operate strategically in uncertain environments, regardless of whether it is a game, a simulation, or a real-life event. In addition to software to enhance creativity, we enable strengths in strategic game design, research, analysis, and mathematical solutions across industries. For more information, visit www.hazardoussoftware.com
ABOUT Diveplane
Diveplane is keeping the humanity in artificial intelligence (AI). The company was founded by Dr. Michael Capps, former President of Epic Games, in 2018 and develops technology that helps businesses and government organizations understand AI with a trainable, interpretable and auditable. Diveplane is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information on Diveplane, please visit www.diveplane.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.
ABOUT AFWERX
Established in 2017, AFWERX is a product of the U.S. Air Force, directly envisioned by former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Her vision of AFWERX — to solve some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation's top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a catalyst to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, R&D, and follow-on production contracts.