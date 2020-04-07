FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agari™, the market-share leader in phishing defense solutions for the enterprise, announced today its Spring '20 Release that includes critical solutions in a time when email scammers have aggressively capitalized on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the beginning of March, Agari scored more than 73 million inbound messages related to COVID-19 on behalf of our customers. Over the course of this period, Agari observed a 592% increase in email messages with elevated risk scores exploiting the Coronavirus pandemic.
"Our top priority right now is the safety and health of our employees while helping our customers defend against escalating email threats. It's a sad fact that cybercriminals are taking advantage of this crisis to prey on uncertainty and fear," according to Ramon Peypoch, Chief Product Officer. "Our goal is to equip Agari customers to operate more efficiently and stay focused. Spring '20 enables our customers to rapidly respond to the surge of new threats and defend against the unprecedented volume of attacks they are experiencing."
Special Update on COVID-19 Related Compromises:
Agari Phishing Defense™ is actively blocking COVID-19 attacks, at scale, by blacklisting over 60,000 URL domains associated with the pandemic and tagging messages accordingly . We've also implemented a new attack classification specifically for COVID-19 attacks that allows customers to easily search for attacks that spoof notable message centers including the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and others.
New Updates Shipping With Spring '20:
Agari Phishing Defense™ enhancements this quarter put more power into the customer hands. Our new scoring insights provide straightforward, jargon-free explanations of detections that are being made. Also, we've boosted prominent visual indicators so that analysts can quickly understand the degree and classification of risk an email poses and then take action. To help customers mitigate specific threats unique to them, they can now define their own continuous detection and response (CDR) criteria for ongoing identification and remediation. This feature eliminates manual processes, resulting in operational efficiencies.
Agari Phishing Response™ now helps customers define and see the full scope of an attack campaign. Utilizing enhanced visualization, customers have available to them never before-available data about phishing campaigns across individual messages. This change allows analysts to know whether an attack is widespread within its borders.
Agari Brand Protection Executive Dashboard makes it easy to monitor and articulate detailed email authentication data over customizable time periods. Messaging operations analysts can now track and measure domain protection progress against key milestones and communicate the success of their initiative with key stakeholders. Also, the new Executive Dashboard provides insight that CISOs can use to discuss cybersecurity with their executive leadership team and boards.
Additional Resources:
About Agari
Agari is the market share leader in phishing defense solutions for the enterprise. Through applied science, the Agari Identity Graph™ delivers valuable business context to every email risk decision. Agari ensures outbound email from the enterprise cannot be spoofed, increasing deliverability and preserving brand integrity. It also protects the workforce from devastating inbound BEC, VEC, spearphishing, and account takeover-based attacks, reducing business risk and restoring trust to the inbox. Learn more at agari.com.
Media Contact
Jean Creech Avent
Sr. Director, Global Corporate Communications
Agari
+1 843-986-8229
jcreech@agari.com