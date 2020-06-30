FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agari, the market share leader in phishing defense solutions for the enterprise, announced today its Summer '20 Release that bolsters resilience to email-borne threats and attacks. This release equips the CISO organization to stop persistent phishing attacks and domain spoofing more effectively than ever before while adding efficiency to phishing response.
"The most sensitive communications are being managed by email, at the largest enterprises in the world," said Ramon Peypoch, Chief Product Officer, Agari. "And that coupled with the fact that all types of phishing attacks continue to escalate means CISOs must prioritize detection and response to the attacks plaguing their organizations. Phishing scams erode customer trust. To stop employees from falling victim to scams that are only getting more sophisticated and harder to detect, companies need threat intelligence that is highly relevant and correlated to these phishing attacks, a community to lean on, and automation to drive operational efficiencies."
In an industry first, CISOs now have access to real-world business email compromise (BEC) threat intelligence unique to their organization. This level of insight empowers CISOs to "see around corners" to understand specifically which employees are being targeted regularly, the types of attacks employees often fall for, and where attackers are located. This intelligence is harvested by the Agari Cyber Intelligence Division (ACID) from direct active engagements with email fraudsters attacking and scamming enterprises.
"ACID is the only counterintelligence research team dedicated to worldwide BEC and spear-phishing investigations," said Armen Najarian, CMO and Chief Identity Officer, Agari. "For the past 18 months, our Agari Active Defense™ offering has been road-tested at one of the most complex, global financial services organizations in the world. We're happy to report that insights from this deployment have resulted in entirely new threat-management policies that have significantly improved its BEC risk posture."
Also launching with the Summer '20 Release is the Agari Customer Community Forum, a customer-only threaded message forum enabling knowledge sharing and product success tips among the ecosystem of Agari customers and Agari employee subject matter experts. Within the Community Forum, all Agari customers have access to real-time system status as well as self-help support options, including an expansive knowledgebase.
Other features and capability enhancements in the Summer '20 Release include:
Agari Phishing Response™
- Reply-to-Reporter provides a 360-degree feedback loop on emails reported by employees, encouraging the workforce to take an active role in phishing defense. This results in fewer false phishing claims to the SOC and drives efficiencies in SOC analyst assessment.
- Additionally, a new URL scanning layer helps security analysts reduce time to investigate and eradicate malicious emails from employee inboxes.
Agari Brand Protection™
- New domain API allows SIEM and SOAR applications to automate monitoring and alerting of sending behavior anomalies, improving the security team's ability to quickly take action.
- Plus, an enhanced Agari App for Splunk gives security and operations teams the ability to view, query and respond to real-time Agari Brand Protection alerts from within their Splunk instance. Available today.
