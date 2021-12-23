NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agbora, pronounced /uh·bôr·uh/, just launched its first iteration on Apple's App Store, with promises of Android versions to come. The mobile application, also dubbed "Africa's Social Network," is a social networking app that seeks to connect Africa, the African diaspora, and people from around the world, on a platform where professionals, influencers, talents, and leaders, can share ideas, knowledge, memories, interests, and opportunities, in a network of trusted relationships.
Its features include a robust newsfeed, microblogging, polling, AgboraChat, and an advanced search feature that makes it easy for users to find connections. According to one user, "First versions of SM apps are usually ones you want to forget. Not here." Another described the app as an "Innovative way to connect with people around the world."
Built by a diverse team of engineers, including from Nigeria, Egypt, India, and the U.S., Agbora is beautifully designed to help users express themselves and their brand, grow their circle, facilitate lasting meaningful relationships, and promote economic and professional opportunities by helping users find synergy, learn from each other, share experiences and thought leadership, poll friends, and share and discover opportunities.
Agbora hopes to attract Africans and the diaspora at home and abroad. Its features were built to cater to both the casual user who's primarily interested in social interactions and the professional user interested mostly in business and professional opportunities.
Users are encouraged to share photos and memories; blog about their experiences; share thought leadership on topics they love; use polls to ignite conversation and get feedback from their network; promote their personal brands and share career highlights; and use the advanced search to find and discover new connections by industry, title, location and more.
Agbora, built and developed by Agbora Inc., is completely free and you can click here to download it from the App Store.
