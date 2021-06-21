TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AGE OF WISDOM is proud to announce the release of their new iOS app in select Canadian provinces. The app's release comes after extensive beta testing through tournaments in which participants were able to test their knowledge on the app to win money.
AGE OF WISDOM separates itself from other trivia apps through its wide variety of content based on the fabric of human culture. The AGE OF WISDOM team personally edited tens of thousands of trivia questions, giving players numerous topics to choose from. It is the goal of AGE OF WISDOM to not only give trivia players the opportunity to win money while playing, but to also foster a sense of wonder about the world around us. Even seasoned trivia veterans will find topics and questions that they will not be knowledgeable of, giving players infinite possibilities to test themselves through trivia.
"I don't remember learning about The Mariana Trench or Olympus Mons in school, but I find them fascinating now. Following the origins of human culture out of Ancient Egypt to the diversity of what you see around us today has been a journey I have not stopped enjoying for a second," explains President, Keith Mills.
AGE OF WISDOM features a wide range of different subjects including:
- Music Trivia
- Movie Trivia
- Sports Trivia
- Science
- History
- Food and Drink
- Animals
With more than 40 topics available on the app, AGE OF WISDOM maintains that there is a topic for everyone. Currently, the application is only available in select provinces, but the company assures that it will expand its range to include more locations this year. Individuals with deep wisdom that want to test themselves will have many opportunities to earn money and expand their knowledge by playing in AGE OF WISDOM's many tournaments!
Those looking to learn more about AGE OF WISDOM are encouraged to visit their website and follow them on their social media profiles for the latest news and insights.
About AGE OF WISDOM:
AGE OF WISDOM is a fun-focused software development company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. AGE OF WISDOM specializes in trivia tournaments where players can win big cash prizes and offers a broad variety of trivia topics, including movies, TV, music, sports, science, history, food and drink, animals, art and artists, books, and authors – and many more! Visit https://ageofwisdom.co.uk/ for more information.
Media Contact
AGE OF WISDOM, AGE OF WISDOM, 8568408356, customer.service@ageofwisdom.co.uk
SOURCE AGE OF WISDOM