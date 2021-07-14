SARASOTA, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Age Safe America, LLC launches into its 7th year with a new look and updated professional and consumer offerings. Although the last six years have been very explosive for this burgeoning industry, the fallout from this pandemic has further exposed the many advantages and urgency to prepare now for aging in place. Seniors and family members are looking to Age Safe® America for trusted advice, solutions and referrals. Aging services providers, healthcare professionals, leading franchise networks and organizations are all seeking additional training and certification from Age Safe America to better capture the opportunity and gain the confidence of this massive audience. The company is capitalizing on this growing demand by leveraging its past successes, key relationships, and their well respected brand.
Today, the company is excited to announce the launch of their newly redesigned Age Safe® America website, and an updated version of the highly acclaimed Senior Home Safety Specialist™ certification course. The animated scrolling homepage of the new site features Training, Certification, Membership, Referral Registry, Medical Alert Products, Free Downloads, and the new Family Caregiver Essentials™ program. The About section highlights the company purpose, mission, vision, and story; as well as the leadership, advisory board, partners and news. As a large property with lots of content, the newly organized site navigation allows new visitors to easily explore key pages and articles, and returning visitors to quickly target the information they came looking for.
Led by the extraordinary knowledge and efforts of their Director of Education, the new Senior Home Safety Specialist™ 3.0 version continues to bring the holistic approach to professional training to enhance safety for older adults in their homes. The new look, color scheme and enhanced graphics allow registrants to further delve into the many facets of home safety as it pertains to our aging population. The Senior Home Safety Specialist™ course empowers professionals with actionable ways to better help educate clients, older adults and their family members on the serious issues of home safety, fall prevention, financial exploitation and personal safety. This unique certification boosts the market differentiation for professionals and entrepreneurs and empowers them to provide a very comprehensive aging-in-place home safety assessment, and offer clients recommendations.
"As the pandemic drove people inside and shifted the national perspective on aging in place for all generations, the need for this information has exploded. Families looking to create multigenerational living and people deciding to make their current home into their forever home are reaching out to trained professionals in the senior services and home modification industries for advice and guidance". - Fritzi Gros-Daillon, Co-Founder/Director of Education for Age Safe America, LLC
The company has trained professionals in 8 countries and has become one of the most recognized brands in the expanding aging-in-place industry, earning the respect of families, thought leaders, healthcare professionals, national associations, governmental agencies, entrepreneurs, non-profits and Fortune 100 companies. By effectively building its brand equity while raising the awareness, value, and necessity of a comprehensive senior home safety assessment, Age Safe America has developed a unique market segment and certification all its own.
About Age Safe America, LLC
Age Safe® America is a national membership, training, advocacy and services organization dedicated to meet the growing need for home safety assessments and aging-in-place home modifications. Since 2015 the company has been led by nationally recognized experts in fall prevention, home safety, aging-in-place, universal design, home modifications, environmental assessment, and marketing to seniors and aging boomers. They provide training, consulting, certifications, product reviews, tools, resources and support to businesses and organizations providing products and services to seniors and their adult children. Visit: https://agesafeamerica.com/ to learn more.
