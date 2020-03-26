- Ageas's use of Tractable's AI to create car damage assessments and repair estimates is a global first for a major UK insurer - By submitting photos to the AI as they report an accident, policyholders can receive decisions on next steps within minutes - even while they are on their initial phone call - The AI developed by Tractable accelerates Ageas's speed of response, allowing the damage on the vehicle to be quickly assessed, and a full repair estimate generated