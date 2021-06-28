BELLEVUE, Wash., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) today announced the addition of Agency Mania University, an online training program offered to complement its existing suite of SaaS-based agency management solutions. Agency Mania University (AMU) is a self-serve training curriculum offering learners of any level – marketers, procurement professionals, agency management teams – on critical best practices and agency management competencies. For its inaugural launch, AMU will feature a module titled Building Relationships That Last, followed shortly by How to Evaluate Creative Work and Mastering the Skill of Briefing. These modules and future AMU curriculums will be available for purchase to the public.
"We developed Agency Mania University to serve a broader community of learners, dedicated to increasing their knowledge and expertise in building and nurturing top-notch client-agency relationships," said Sharon Evans, Agency Mania Solutions' Director of eLearning. AMU is praised by Co-Founder and Principal, Bruno Gralpois: "Packaged and priced per course [bundled options also available], this offering was inspired by our popular licensed training solution, TrainingDeliver, designed to efficiently onboard and train agency staff and internal client teams on various company policies, brand/privacy guidelines, internal processes, expectations and more. The solution also offers training in agency management and partnership building, which was so successful that we felt compelled to package it by topic and make available to the greater market."
Driven by tech-savvy millennials, today's learners want concise, engaging courses with interactivity, scenarios, and games to improve learning retention. Designed by industry experts in agency management, with both extensive agency and client-side experience, Agency Mania University provides practical advice and realistic business situations to eliminate issues that can hinder partnerships. Inspired by the industry reference book Agency Mania, by Co-Founder and Principal Bruno Gralpois, the courses help you understand what's working and what's not in client/agency relationships, and train you in the specific skills needed for success by providing the tools to help you manage it all. Upon purchase, AMU offers 24/7 access to the training anytime, worldwide, at home or on the go. And comprehension is ensured, through quizzes and other interactive styles.
For more information about Agency Mania University, please visit http://www.agencymania.com/online-marketing-agency-management-training-courses. Follow Agency Mania Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter, or Bruno Gralpois on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Agency Mania Solutions
Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) is a Seattle-based company offering automated, customizable, SaaS-based solutions designed to significantly improve the ability of brand advertisers to effectively manage their valuable agency and supplier relationships. AMS is dedicated to helping the world's largest brands realize greater value from their partnerships in order to navigate change and drive better business outcomes. The pressure of constant change on global brands – a proliferation of channels, digitalization of every facet of marketing, investor expectations and constrained budgets – makes it an absolute requirement for brands and agencies to produce more effective outcomes. AMS empowers them to get there. For more information, visit http://www.agencymania.com.
