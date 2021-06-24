BELLEVUE, Wash., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) announced today its sponsorship and support of the 2021 Advertising Financial Management (AFM) Conference held by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) June 27-30, hosted as a hybrid (virtual and in-person) event. This is the third year in a row that the agency management technology firm is sponsoring this event. The advertising industry's gathering of top client-side agency relations, marketing procurement and finance professionals, advertising agency chief financial officers and other key industry stakeholders presents an ideal opportunity to broadly raise awareness of Agency Mania Solutions' expanded capabilities.
As a proud supporter of the Q&A Social Sponsorship, AMS will drive attendees to submit questions from the conference's I/O platform and engage in the Q&A time at the end of every presentation. The company will also share additional insight and perspective with attendees as it relates to agency management and how to drive efficiencies and results with their agency partners and marketing suppliers. Virtual attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the company and explore how they drive operational efficiencies and top results for advertisers in a challenging health and economic environment.
"We are thrilled to welcome leaders – long term colleagues and new ones - across the advertising industry to the ANA's AFM Conference as our industry resumes its normal activities post COVID. This is a rare opportunity to network - in person and virtually- and better understand what's top of mind for agency relations and marketing procurement leaders," said Bruno Gralpois, Co-Founder and Principal, Agency Mania Solutions. "As attendees look for new innovative, more streamlined and automated ways to drive greater value to their organizations, this event is the perfect venue for AMS to showcase its leading cloud-based agency management technology offering."
Following all safety precautions, the Agency Mania Solutions' team will be in-person for the entirety of the conference, using the opportunity to network with like-minds and be a resource to those looking to up-level their agency partnerships. Look for them on the Event Sponsor Page as a leader in client/agency relationship management. The AMS team will also be sharing live perspective and key learnings via social media. Follow Agency Mania Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter, as well as Bruno Gralpois on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) is a Seattle-based company offering automated, customizable, SaaS-based solutions designed to significantly improve the ability of brand advertisers to effectively manage their valuable agency and supplier relationships. AMS is dedicated to helping the world's largest brands realize greater value from their partnerships in order to navigate change and drive better business outcomes. The pressure of constant change on global brands – a proliferation of channels, digitalization of every facet of marketing, investor expectations and constrained budgets – makes it an absolute requirement for brands and agencies to produce more effective outcomes. AMS empowers them to get there. For more information, visit http://www.agencymania.com.
Keshia Scarpello, Agency Mania Solutions, +1 (425) 765-3053, keshia@agencymaniasolutions.com
