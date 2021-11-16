CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AgencyBloc, the #1 Agency Recommended management system for life and health insurance agencies, has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) audit and received its report with a clean opinion, demonstrating AgencyBloc's priority of keeping its clients' data confidential and secure. AgencyBloc voluntarily underwent this audit to further show its commitment to complying with the highest industry standards for data security and privacy.
Since 2008, AgencyBloc has helped life, health, and benefits agencies effectively manage their book of business, process commissions, and automate processes using their SaaS (Software as a Service) platform. This SOC 2 Type II or System and Organization Controls 2 Type II audit further solidifies AgencyBloc's position as an industry leader in secure, enterprise insurance software.
"We are really proud of this achievement," said Cory Schmidt, CTO, AgencyBloc. "Our team recognizes the need to continue investing in the security of our platform, and this is one additional step to ensure we are fulfilling that mission. Thousands of agencies place their trust in our platform on a daily basis, and this certification demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protecting their data with best-practice protection and controls."
System and Organization Control (SOC 2) is a long-term audit, conducted by independent auditors, that studies a company's data processing systems to determine whether adequate security measures and controls are in place. The SOC 2 Type II report verifies that internal controls and processes meet or exceed the security requirements. For insurance agencies who work with confidential data, this independent audit of the software partners they work with is crucial.
AgencyBloc worked with LWBJ, a fellow midwest-based firm with expertise in audit and attestation, to complete the SOC 2 Type II audit.
About AgencyBloc
AgencyBloc is the #1 Agency Recommended Management system, helping life & health insurance agencies secure and grow their business with an industry-specific CRM, commissions processing, and integrated business and sales automation. Headquartered in Cedar Falls, IA, AgencyBloc was founded in 2008.
About LWBJ
LWBJ is a leading CPA, consulting and mergers-and-acquisitions (M&A) firm that helps businesses and individuals prosper by providing exceptional, customized services and expert strategic guidance. Clients across a wide variety of industries count on LWBJ for audit and attestation expertise, tax services, consulting, investment banking and more.
