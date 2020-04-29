CANBY, Ore., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interconnected systems are force multipliers for independent insurance agencies. AgencyZoom, the Insurance Sales Analytics and Automation platform, is leveraging HawkSoft's Partner API to bring the two complementary systems together.
AgencyZoom will be available on HawkSoft Marketplace with a focus on mutual customers exploring the integrated systems over the next month. HawkSoft's agency management system houses a wealth of client and policy data that can seamlessly flow into AgencyZoom for use in its lead management and sales automation tools. For an agency that has spent years cultivating their book of business in HawkSoft, integration with AgencyZoom will enable automatic workflows to both capture new business and engage with existing clients.
HawkSoft and AgencyZoom were motivated to collaborate based on a shared perspective on how to move the independent agency channel forward.
"Many sales automation systems are complex and cumbersome to use," observes Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing for HawkSoft. "AgencyZoom delivers the call for a simple, affordable, and intelligent automation solution that helps agents automate engagement."
"When we set out creating our system, the goal was to leverage technology to make insurance agent's jobs easier," says Tolga Demirel, Co-Founder of AgencyZoom. "One obstacle was always the need for insurance agents to download lead information from their AMS and upload it into our system. It takes time. Now that we're integrating, that process and many others can be truly seamless."
HawkSoft continues to drive towards a more connected insurance technology ecosystem through collaboration with AgencyZoom. Get more information about the integration with AgencyZoom at https://www.agencyzoom.com/apps/hawksoft.
About HawkSoft
Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. We take pride in being independently owned and answerable to agencies that rely on our system to power their insurance business. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. www.hawksoft.com
About AgencyZoom
AgencyZoom is a Columbus, OH based Insurtech company. The sales analytics and automation platform was designed with one goal at heart, to help agents grow their book of business. Our solution is more than just a Lead Manager or CRM. The platform encompasses every step of the customer journey from prospect to renewal and provides agents powerful automation and reports tailored to each part of that journey.
Media Contact:
Rushang Shah
VP, Marketing
866-884-4680
238956@email4pr.com