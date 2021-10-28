SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agent Prolific today announced Reign West Collective and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Reign West Collective, a company that helps San Diego buyers and sellers build wealth through real estate, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Reign West Collective was founded by San Diego natives Miguel Contreras and David Castillo. Contreras has been an agent since 2004. He has equal expertise in residential and commercial real estate, including trust sales, fix-and-flip opportunities, buy-and-hold investments, and income properties. Having worked and thrived during the Great Recession, Contreras also has a long-view understanding of the market, which he uses to educate his clients.
Castillo, a former sales and development leader in the health and wellness industry, began his real estate career in 2015. He loves helping clients reap the rewards of real estate and emphasizes patience throughout the process. Castillo is currently ranked in the top 5% of real estate agents in San Diego County.
Contreras and Castillo believe in the power of community, and they know, through personal and professional experience, that real estate can change lives. They've designed Reign West Collective to reflect that. Reign West Collective agents are passionate about connecting buyers with dream homes, sellers with the right buyer, and everyone they meet with opportunities for growth. In addition to residential real estate, the company specializes in commercial and multifamily investments throughout San Diego.
Partnering with Side will ensure Reign West Collective remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Reign West Collective with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Reign West Collective will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Our goal here at Reign West Collective is to make every deal an opportunity for growth for all parties by communicating honestly, fighting for our clients, and following up to ensure a positive outcome," said Contreras. "Side supports our mission with cutting-edge technology and support so that we can do what we do best — serve our clients and our community," added Castillo.
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Reign West Collective
The multifaceted team at Reign West Collective believes in the power of community and the potential of real estate. With experience in a range of transactions, including commercial investments and multifamily income properties, its agents are resources and allies who help people build long-term wealth. From its tech-forward approach to its on-trend marketing materials, Reign West Collective enhances the San Diego lifestyle and the experience of buying or selling a home. To learn more, please visit reignwestcollective.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
