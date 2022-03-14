NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agile Cloud Consulting (ACC), a certified Salesforce Consulting Partner established in 2019 specializing in CRM implementations, custom development and support services recently completed its 100th project while maintaining a 5-star customer rating. ACC is also a newly minted Crest (formerly Gold) Partner in the Salesforce Partnership Program. This is recognition of ACC's customer success, innovation, growth, and social impact.
These successful projects range from simple to complex and span nearly all Clouds across diverse organizations - both large and small. ACC works across many industries and has special focus on non-profit, for-profit, PDO (Partner Development Outsourcing), higher education, high-tech, manufacturing, FinServ, and healthcare.
"Our customer-first focus has allowed us to deliver quality and value to all of our clients. We will continue to deliver best in class implementations across the industries we serve and look forward to success with our next 100 customers," said Sharif Shaalan, Founder and CEO and Salesforce MVP Hall of Famer.
"100 projects is a huge milestone for any firm, and we are beyond thrilled to reach this point with a five out of five rating. These results are a testament to our project methodology, transparent approach, and outstanding team," said Stuart Longley, VP Sales & Alliances.
Agile Cloud Consulting is ranked #21 on the most recent Inc. Magazine list of the fastest growing private companies in the New York City Metro region.
About Agile Cloud Consulting
Agile Cloud Consulting (ACC) is Salesforce.com Crest Consulting Partner, a Salesforce PDO (Product Development Outsourcer), a Salesforce.org Impact Partner and a proud Pledge 1% member.
ACC specializes in CRM implementations, data migration and development across diverse industries with specialization in HighTech, non-profit, higher education, MedTech, manufacturing, FinServ, and health care. ACC has practices around web development, mobile application development and software application development including Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.
Born out of a successful Salesforce acquisition, Sharif Shaalan (Salesforce MVP Hall of Fame) founded ACC in 2019. ACC is supported by a team of certified Salesforce and change management experts and industry leaders from the C-Suite.
ACC uses the sprint-based, collaborative Agile Scrum Methodology. Customers participate in the project lifecycle to increase velocity and efficiency. Empowering organizations to be more effective and efficient at delivering organizational objectives through the use of technology is what drives the ACC team.
