NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agile Cloud Consulting announced today that it has joined Pledge 1%, a global movement to create a new normal for companies of all sizes and stages to have a positive social impact through their business. Agile Cloud Consulting is joining over 12,000 companies around the world who have committed to Pledge 1% of either their product, profit, equity, and/or staff time to a charity of their choosing. Agile Cloud Consulting is proud to announce its commitment to donate 1% of staff time to various non-profit organizations.

"We are proud to join the Pledge 1% movement and help various non-profit organizations through volunteering our time and contributing to a positive social impact worldwide."

Founder & CEO, Sharif Shaalan

Agile Cloud Consulting encourages other companies to take the pledge and leverage their business as a force for good.

To learn more about Agile Cloud Consulting's program contact info@agilecloudconsulting.com.

About Agile Cloud Consulting

Whether you are a small startup or a global enterprise, Agile Cloud Consulting is a trusted partner to provide end-to-end CRM implementation and product development services. Our expertise extends technology, enabling business processes and strategic planning for the future. We understand the complexities in business and specialize in for-profit, non-profit, higher education, and healthcare. Our years of experience and hundreds of successful implementations will help you achieve your organizational goals.

About Pledge 1%

Pledge 1% is a global movement that inspires, educates, and empowers every entrepreneur, Agile Cloud Consulting, and employee to be a force for good. Over 12,000 members in 100+ countries have used Pledge 1%'s flexible framework to ignite half a billion dollars in new philanthropy. To learn more about Pledge 1% and to take the pledge visit http://www.pledge1percent.org.

