RESTON, Va., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agile Defense, Inc. (Agile Defense) announced today that its STIG automation tool, DuroSuite, received an Authority-to-Operate (ATO) on Department of Defense (DoD) networks. Included in Agile Defense's Compliance-as-a-Service offering, DuroSuite is a STIG automation solution that provides the flexibility to audit and remediate vulnerabilities identified in Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs) published by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).
Agile Defense's Director of Technology, Hector Collazo, said of the ATO: "Agile Defense is excited to receive an ATO for DuroSuite from the Department of Defense. Given DuroSuite's proven track record of reducing costs spent on compliance by 98 percent, we look forward to deploying DuroSuite to additional U.S. Government customers to assist them with the ongoing challenge of maintaining STIG compliance." He went on to say that, within minutes, DuroSuite can perform security configuration audits, remediation, and provide artifacts to demonstrate that STIGs have been completed, a "true time and cost savings for our clients."
STIGs go beyond patching to harden systems and prevent unauthorized access by Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) and other bad actors. Systems connected to DoD networks must meet STIG requirements, and Federal Agencies are routinely audited for compliance. Collazo says that DuroSuite was developed to reduce the burden of STIG'ing using custom configuration management playbooks and flexible and scalable automation applicable to various systems and use cases, and that DuroSuite can be used for on-prem, air-gapped, or cloud infrastructures.
Additional information on Agile Defense's DuroSuite solution can be found at https://agile-defense.com/capabilities/cpaas/.
Agile Defense, Inc. is a leading Information Technology services business headquartered in Reston, VA, with numerous U.S. Government clients, including several Civil agencies and various branches within the U.S. Department of Defense. More on Agile Defense at agile-defense.com.
###
Media Contact
Hector Collazo, Agile Defense, Inc., 1 571-781-0464, hector.collazo@agile-defense.com
SOURCE Agile Defense, Inc.