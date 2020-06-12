LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilisium Consulting, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation recognizes that Agilisium provides deep expertise to help customers implement Continuous Integration & Continuous Delivery practices, helping them automate infrastructure provisioning and management with configuration management tools on AWS.
Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency differentiates Agilisium as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with a specific focus on Continuous Integration & Continuous Delivery, and Consulting. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.
"Agilisium is committed to its mission of helping organizations take the Data-to-Insight Leap. The AWS DevOps Competency status is an important achievement in our journey. This will help us deliver tremendous value to our customers," said Raj Babu, CEO of Agilisium.
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. For any press enquiries, please reach out to press@agilisium.com.
About Agilisium – Agilisium is an ardent endeavor to deliver a stable, secure, and scalable cloud & data foundation, on which you can confidently explore your business data. With investments in design thinking, a thriving partner ecosystem, and top-notch industry certifications, Agilisium is committed to its mission of helping organizations take the Data-to-Insight leap.
