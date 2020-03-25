REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in contract and commerce lifecycle management, today announced that leading industry analyst firm Spend Matters rated the company a Value Leader and Customer Leader in its Spring 2020 SolutionMap for Contract Lifecycle Management.
With rankings based on technical or functional criteria, SolutionMap is the definitive procurement technology benchmark used by Spend Matters for evaluating 69 procurement software companies across 13 technology areas. Its fully transparent methodology, which considers equal parts technology analyst and customer scoring, has rendered Spend Matters a leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals across a wide range of industries.
Maintaining its position as Value Leader and Customer Leader in SolutionMap for CLM, Agiloft was placed in the top right quadrant in all four organization personas: Deep, Configurator, Turn-Key, and CIO-Friendly.
"Agiloft's no-code platform provides the most configurable, user-friendly contract management solution on the market, addressing current and evolving contract lifecycle management needs," said Colin Earl, CEO of Agiloft. "Our methodology integrates the full scope of internal and external commercial systems and is designed to keep in line with changing trends in the industry. Our repeated ranking as Value and Customer Leader, including this latest award in Spend Matters' Spring 2020 SolutionMap attests to the effectiveness of our model and our dedicated commitment to the success of our customers."
As the global leader in CLM, Agiloft is the only vendor with the confidence to provide an unconditional satisfaction guarantee on both the software and implementation services. With its unmatched configurability and robust AI capabilities, Agiloft's no-code CLM platform is built on managing and integrating the commercial processes that surround contracts. Through monitoring contract obligations and performance across departments, and by integrating current enterprise-wide commercial data, CLM is an essential tool in helping organizations drive long-term revenue growth, maintain cost discipline, and reduce security and compliance risk.
"Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) is about managing the ultimate commercial system of record: the contract," said Pierre Mitchell, Chief Research Officer at Spend Matters. "The technology market has morphed from managing legal documents (even digitized ones) to managing atomic-level commitments that include not just legal obligations with counterparties like suppliers, but also tying into broader risk, compliance, and performance management areas."
In February, Agiloft was named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management.
Additionally, Agiloft won the Business Process Management Data Quadrant Award by SoftwareReviews, was named PC Mag Editor's Choice for Contract Management Software for the fifth consecutive year, and won the 2019 Excellence in Customer Service Award from Business Intelligence Group.
About Agiloft
Organizations ranging from small enterprises to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agiloft's top-rated product suites for Contract Management Software, Service Desk, Custom Workflow, and more. Agiloft specializes in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors. Our best practice templates and adaptable technology ensure rapid deployment and a fully extensible system.
