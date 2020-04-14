REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in contract and commerce lifecycle management, today announced it scored highest in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management* across all use cases. Agiloft scored the highest across all four critical capabilities identified in Gartner's use-case analysis: Procurement, Sales, Legal, and Enterprise. Get a complimentary copy of the report here.
Gartner's report states: "Application leaders can use this report to identify suitable vendors based on their own use cases and critical capability needs; each use case is composed of the drivers that are critical to the success of contract management for the aligned stakeholder groups."
This is the first critical capabilities report produced by Gartner for contract life cycle management. The results were based on information from various sources, including (according to the report):
- Interactions by the authors with hundreds of end-user clients regarding their CLM initiatives in 2019.
- Verified customer feedback posted on Gartner Peer Insights in 2019.
- A series of briefings with and demonstrations by the vendors included in this body of research.
- Analysis of survey responses completed by 176 organizations regarding their experience of working with the selected vendors and their products.
Agiloft's no-code, user-friendly, contract-based platform allows organizations to customize the most complex workflows without writing a single line of code. We believe Agiloft's robust AI engine simplifies the intake and organization of existing contracts and also identifies the level of risk in documents and clauses. The result is cost discipline in procurement, quantifiable reductions in revenue leakage in sales operations, and most importantly, visibility into contractual risk and regulatory compliance by legal departments. The platform integrates with enterprise systems and is easily extensible to the commercial processes adjacent to contracts.
"We could not be more thrilled with Gartner's ratings for critical capabilities," said Colin Earl, CEO of Agiloft. "In the current enterprise landscape, where business as we know it is also undergoing major changes to support a remote workforce, the role of CLM is being viewed as more crucial than ever. Our scores confirm our placement as a leader, and we feel confident that our no-code platform is the differentiator for businesses built on, or adapting to, electronic document management and digital workflows. Our software is designed with security, adaptability, and growth in mind, and this is reflected in our track record for successful implementations. In fact, we remain the only vendor in the industry with the confidence to provide an unconditional satisfaction guarantee that covers both software and implementation services."
In February, Agiloft was also recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the February 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management.
To learn more about Agiloft's Contract Management Suite, please visit the product information page.
*Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Contract Lifestyle Management," by Patrick Connaughton, Kaitlynn Sommers, Marko Sillanpaa, Micky Keck. March 17, 2020
Gartner disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
