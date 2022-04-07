Serving the legends: AGON PRO AG254FG with 360Hz and NVIDIA Reflex
MILPITAS, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world's number one gaming monitor1 and IT accessories brand AGON by AOC today launches an entirely new product category for the most demanding and competitive gamers and esports players: AGON PRO. The first model launched in the AGON PRO category brings cutting-edge technologies to the gamers that require legendary specs. The 24.5" (62.2 cm) AGON PRO AG254FG employs a fast IPS panel with Full HD resolution and a 360Hz refresh rate for unbeatable gaming performance, combined with a 1 ms GtG response time and NVIDIA G-Sync with NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer to minimize system latency. The AGON PRO AG254FG will be available starting April 7, 2022 on Amazon for $699.99 USD.
True mastery is unbeatable
The 24.5 AGON PRO AG254FG sports a powerful design for the best gamers out there and was bestowed the "reddot design award". The 3-side frameless frontal design is deliberately minimal to reduce distractions and a shadow shield increases visibility when the stage lights shine bright during tournaments. On the backside, the monitor features strong lines and striking accents of the AGON Light FX RGB lighting, which provides 14 lighting modes and 10,000s of RGB light combinations that can be customized with the special AOC software, G-Menu. The AGON LED logo projection on the front also increases the flair for gamers to show their unique gaming style.
The 24.5" fast IPS panel of the AG254FG comes with exceptional features: it offers a 360Hz refresh rate, and the 1 ms GtG response time ensures the visuals are displayed without artifacts such as ghosting. The Full HD resolution on this 24.5" monitor results in the crisp, sharp visuals esports gamers love, and enables the users' GPU to show its full potential in terms of speed and framerate. By employing an IPS panel, this esports-grade monitor supports 110% sRGB coverage2 for truly vivid and natural color reproduction and offers wide viewing angles of 178°/178°. Thanks to the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, the display can also decode and correctly represent HDR data for a lifelike dynamic range.
Optimizations from NVIDIA
Furthermore, the AG254FG has a native NVIDIA G-Sync processor, with a variable refresh rate range of 1-360Hz, eliminating stutter and tearing by matching the refresh rate of the monitor with the GPU's framerate. If motion blur is a problem, NVIDIA Ultra Low Motion Blur technology uses backlight strobing to reduce motion blur to give you super smooth moving visuals.
As a first in AGON by AOC monitors, the AGON PRO AG254FG comes with the NVIDIA Reflex technology to reduce system latency to unbelievably low levels. By integrating the NVIDIA Reflex technology, game developers can eliminate the GPU render queue and reduce CPU backpressure in GPU intensive scenes. Additionally, the built-in NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer can measure the exact time between a click from the mouse and changing pixels on the screen, which was previously only possible with high-speed cameras and special equipment.
Optimal posture is crucial for the comfort and performance during gameplay. The AG254FG facilitates this with an ergonomic, height, swivel, pivot and tilt adjustable stand. The 4-port USB hub enables gamers to connect their mouse and keyboard directly to the monitor, while the 5W stereo speakers with DTS sound offer punchy sound for daily use when headsets are not required.
To adjust the monitor to their preferences, users can either use the included wired remote, the QuickSwitch, to flick between various settings, or use the AOC G-Menu software on their PCs. Additional gaming features include the Dialpoint (crosshair overlay) to help players improve their aim, Frame Counter to show frames per second information on any of the four corners, the AOC Shadow Control feature to lighten dark areas without affecting the rest of the screen and vice versa, the AOC Game Color setting to change saturation levels, and 6 gaming modes for different game genres (3 of them user customizable).
The first AGON PRO model, the 24.5" AGON PRO AG254FG will be available on April 7, 2022 on Amazon for $699.99.
