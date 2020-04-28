SAO PAULO, ZURICH and TORONTO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazil-based Jerovia Soluções de Segurança da Informação Ltda and AGORA SecureWare announced today a furthering of their partnership in order to deliver a comprehensive compliance solution in the face of Brazil's new data privacy act, Lei Geral Proteção de Dados (LGPD). The General Data Protection Law addresses the collection, handling, storage and sharing of personal data managed by organizations and affects Brazil's approximate 150 million internet users. Organizations doing business in and with Brazilian entities must comply with these new data protection laws.
Jerovia has added AGORA's Compliance Modules to its current AGORA security offerings for the Brazilian market, helping organizations comply with LGPD while being secure from external threats. The dedicated Brazilian Compliance Modules detect sensitive personal, financial and health content covered under LGPD and scans them for sensitive content such as CPF, RG, specific terms, patterns and identifiers. The solution supports all standard file formats and works in nine languages, including Portuguese.
Companies auto-set security and access policies for their content, and permissions to the LGPD-sensitive documents can be controlled at an enterprise level for both internal and external users depending on their role and granted access controls. Everything is encrypted and fully auditable.
"With LGPD compliance being at the forefront of people's minds, we are excited to bring AGORA's Compliance Modules into our offering for our customers in Brazil and Latin America." – Paulo Camargo, Managing Partner at Jerovia Soluções de Segurança da Informação Ltda.
"We are delighted to expand our partner relationship in the Brazilian market with Jerovia. Their leadership team is outstanding and their market experience and subject matter expertise in the security and LGPD compliance space should give clients comfort in knowing that their content is safe." – Peter Ling, Chief Operating Officer at AGORA SecureWare.
Sensitive data and transactions through the AGORA platform, including video and audio, are encrypted, while documents are automatically scanned, categorized, classified and encrypted. The document's entire life cycle is secured and only authorized users can securely access the content.
AGORA SecureWare Compliance Modules for Brazil's LGPD are available immediately through Jerovia.
About AGORA SecureWare SA
AGORA is a drag-and-drop, compliance-driven, ultra-secure platform for file sharing, collaboration and productivity in the cloud. It enables ongoing compliance and security life-cycle management, giving greater control over sensitive content. AGORA is trusted globally by leading financial, insurance, healthcare, government and telecom organizations. For more information: www.agora-secureware.com.
About Jerovia
Jerovia is a Brazilian company that provides the market with cutting-edge information security solutions. Its founding partners have over 40 years of experience in the technology sector, both in Brazil and several countries throughout Latin America, Europe and the United States, and are recognized professionals who bring a track history of deep project experience with public and private companies. For more information: www.jerovia.com.br.
