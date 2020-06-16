SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- King's Electric will utilize Agora's software to have one single and easy-to-use system for creating and checking in orders from the field, and processing POs in the office.
For more than 30 years, King's has been at the forefront of utilizing the latest technology to build more efficiently. Agora will give King's the ability to connect their field and office in real-time through the cloud. With Agora, purchasing will now be able to do their work faster and the field will be able to focus on what they do best - build.
Electrical contractors need software now more than ever as profit margins are squeezed and people work from home. Agora's web and mobile-based software digitizes the end-to-end materials procurement workflow for Electrical Contractors, growing the average customer's profitability by 18%.
A partnership between King's and Agora was a natural extension of King's focus on technology and lean best practices. "We are striving to be a lean company which means to find ways to continually improve and eliminate waste." - King's Electric
About Agora
Agora increases profits for electrical contractors by transforming how they request, track, and purchase materials. By connecting field and office teams on a cutting-edge platform, Agora saves field foremen 3 hours per week dealing with materials, while reducing the average administrative cost to process a single PO - from $60 to $15.
Backed by leading technology investors including 8VC and Index Ventures, Agora offers the only modern materials management solution built specifically for the electrical trade. Contractors all over the US trust Agora to streamline and connect their supply chains - helping them cut waste, save field time, and earn more profit on every project. For more information, please visit www.helloagora.com.
About King's Electric Services
King's Electric Services has been serving the greater Ohio area for more than 30 years, providing commercial electric services to the greater Cincinnati and Tri-State areas. From commercial electric to design-build to special projects, King's has consistently delivered the highest standard of quality workmanship and customer satisfaction.
"For us, it is about doing something better for our community and the world at large. We believe in giving back, and giving more. Better relationships yield better results, and those results can be used to make a difference. Put simply, we think actions speak louder than words, and we are using ours to change the world." - King's Electric
