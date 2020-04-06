ARLINGTON, Texas, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Data is pleased to announce the release of its newest BHPH dealer focused feature, AgoraInsights.
Agora is known for its cutting-edge loan marketplace that disrupted and streamlined the way loans are purchased and sold in the secondary market. Now, with its release of AgoraInsights, Agora is boldly declaring that it Is no longer just a marketplace - it's a complete data and technology platform for the auto finance community.
"Dealers will finally have easy access to technology that will assist them in making better lending decisions and increase the value of their portfolios," said Agora CEO Steve Burke.
Using robust, machine learning models tested through billions of dollars in non-prime loan transactions, AgoraInsights provides loan originators with an unprecedented and accurate look into the value of their auto loan portfolios. Innovative drill-down and comparison tools provide dealers resources to originate better, more valuable loans. Best of all, Agora is offering this to its Dealers at no cost.
Concurrent with the release of AgoraInsights, Agora also is re-inventing the way portfolios will be bought and sold. No longer will dealers have to sort through their loan inventory trying to decide which loans they want to sell. Instead, their entire loan inventory will be viewable (on an anonymous basis) to potential buyers who can make proposals on loans that interest them. Now, just as auto buyers can select from a dealer's entire inventory of vehicles, loan buyers can choose from the dealer's entire loan inventory with the BHPH dealer sitting at the controls.
BHPH dealers have always relied on vehicle valuation guides when buying or selling their vehicle inventory. Chris Barry, Agora SVP of Sales & Marketing stated, "AgoraInsights empowers BHPH dealers with a valuation of their biggest asset—their loan portfolio." Barry continued, "There is no better time to empower dealers to optimize portfolio value or confidently negotiate liquidity."
Signing up for AgoraInsights is easy and free. Go to www.agoradata.com and within minutes have access to data and analytics never before available to the BHPH dealer.
About Agora Data, Inc.
Agora was initially founded as an online marketplace to enable secondary market auto loan originators and buyers to trade on one centralized platform. Since our launch, we have evolved our platform to include services focused on providing BHPH auto dealers insights into their loan portfolios that will enable them to maximize the value of their loans and increase their bottom line.
