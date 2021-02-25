LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agrellus, the most efficient online marketplace where buyers and sellers control the best value in agricultural input, has certified Horton Seed Services into its family of locally owned retailers across America.
"If you are going for high yields," says Horton, "one of the first in several steps is treating your seed to help in the development of a robust and deep reaching root system, and keeping the plant healthy in the early stages. The Horton Services team runs an LPX 2000 automated USC portable treater enabling them to clean and treat at the same time. The treater uses a Mass Flow meter that is the most accurate on the market for precise application."
What sets Horton apart is expert knowledge and experience as they incorporate an insecticide and three fungicides to deliver protection that moves within the plant tissues and protects against damage caused by aphids, wireworms and early season Hessian fly. Their services also provide early season protection against Rhizoctonia, Pythium, Fusarium, root rots, smuts, as well as powdery mildew and leaf rusts.
Agrellus understands the importance of local knowledge when it comes to agricultural inputs. And the Agrellus story and commitment is to keep that source local and vibrant for the future of agriculture. "There is nothing quite like needing just a little more of something at the end of day to finish the task," explains Evan Stone, VP of Operations and Business Development, "and Agrellus simply makes it easier to stay in touch with your local retailer."
Agrellus is a unique digital Agricultural Inputs Marketplace, delivering the most efficient process and competitive value on agricultural inputs through certified retailers in the local community. American farmers experience dynamic cost savings from trusted retailers with the most comprehensive inventory of agricultural input products, every hour of every day.
