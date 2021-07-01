LUBBOCK, Texas, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agrellus, provider of long-term digital agri-business solutions for the community, is pleased to certify Small Man Ag into its expanding network of Retailers. Small Man Ag represents a broad selection of agricultural inputs serving farmers in Kansas and beyond. "Agrellus has helped my business secure transaction payment more efficiently through the use of Agrellus Finance. I no longer have to send invoices and wait for payment. I receive payment from Agrellus within 24 hours," explains the owner of Small Man Ag, Craig Swinney.
"Small Man Ag is simply another example of a growing community of Retailers discovering the advantages of Agrellus technology," states Evan Stone, VP of Operations and Business Development. "At Agrellus, we strive to inspire the future of farming in the community by keeping commerce local and supporting a great place to live. And Small Man is a prime example of an Ag Retailer delivering outstanding service to the growers in Southwest Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas."
The Agrellus Platform presents a powerful solution for Retailers with tools that impact the inputs market more effectively while creating unique inventory features for identifying products that may benefit other Retailers in other areas as well. The Agrellus research and analysis team works closely with certified Retailers to bring about the greatest value possible to growers across the United States. And, Agrellus never competes with any Retailer at any time. That's the Agrellus commitment. The company provides a practical and powerful mobile and web portal experience where a grower is confident they can locate the highest value input from a Retailer they trust, all within the current distribution channel.
Agrellus strives to provide the best experience for acquiring agricultural inputs by delivering practical tools and extreme value on farming products through certified Retailers in the local community. Agrellus is where American farmers engage with trusted local Retailers to access the most comprehensive inventory of agricultural input products every hour of every day.
