DETROIT, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aha! Insights Technology, the first-ever global integrated channel partner of Zoom, launched ClientStream™ as a new addition to its strategic and comprehensive live and asynchronous market research platform. The new technology allows brand and corporate insights teams to observe live focus groups and IDIs without downloading Zoom or other software to their desktops. ClientStream is part of the expanding capabilities of Aha's Live Conversations™ custom research tool that includes a corporate-friendly client backroom, live chat, auto-scheduling, alerts, transcription, tech checks and human monitoring.
"We've learned many corporations have a policy against downloading third party software to work computers. This restriction makes it difficult to impossible for client observers to watch live focus groups or IDIs from their work devices," said Ray Fischer, CEO of Aha!. "Our innovative solution gives clients the ability to easily login and enter our private client backroom to watch live streams of their groups and interviews with no download required. This eliminates the need to involve the organization's Tech Ops people and overcomes any corporate policy issues. It's a real game-changer, particularly in the financial services and healthcare arenas. Beyond the download issue, it is simply a better and easier way to view live research online."
Architected by market researchers for market researchers, Aha! offers a full suite of qualitative and quantitative tools and activities to quickly create and deploy custom consumer and B2B research studies, engage people where they live, work, shop and play, and capture rich in-the-moment emotions, actions and behaviors resulting in deeper insights.
In addition to Aha! Live Conversations, the platform's mobile and video-friendly technology features TruRotation™, the market research industry's only algorithm driven multi-day rotation concept testing tool that gives researchers 100% balanced concept exposure with absolutely no order bias. Aha's multi-faceted Dynamic Canvas® projective tool allows insight strategists and researchers to create an infinite number of customized visual exercises for consumer and B2B research studies. These exercises include perceptual and brand mapping, concept testing, buyer journey decision/path-to-purchase, as well as free-form strategic image and text-related exercises.
Aha's other activities and methods include: storytelling, leading-edge mobile video and image upload tools, home use tests, usability studies, perceptual mapping, social/community activities, quant tools, and analytic resources, among many other features.
Fischer added, "In collaboration with our clients, we've truly created a world-class platform that goes beyond other online insights tools available in the marketplace today."
The Aha! team also provides market research services such as study design, project management, respondent recruiting, strategic guidance, plus hands-on training and tech support.
