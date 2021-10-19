CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AHEAD, a leading provider of enterprise cloud, managed services, and security solutions, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Networking Competency status for AWS Consulting Partners.
This designation recognizes that AHEAD has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success specializing in AWS Networking technologies and best practices. AWS Networking services help customers and partners to securely connect to AWS from public or private clouds, grouping and distributing their applications across Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances and additional AWS services, and improving their digital experience by providing tools for network performance and monitoring.
AWS launched the AWS Networking Competency for AWS Consulting Partners to allow customers to easily and confidently engage highly specialized AWS Consulting Partners that develop and implement solutions for AWS customers across the areas of network connectivity (AWS Direct Connect, AWS Transit Gateway, AWS Virtual Private Network {AWS VPN}, SD-WAN, SD-Core, AWS PrivateLink, Gateway Load Balancer), network visibility (AWS Transit Gateway Network Manager, Traffic Mirroring, VPC Flow Logs, Amazon CloudWatch), and hybrid networks (AWS Wavelength, AWS Outposts, AWS Local Zones). The AWS Networking Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency.
Achieving the AWS Networking Competency differentiates AHEAD as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in solutions that: offer a new way of routing traffic through private backbones and cloud cores; provide secure ingresses and convenient on-ramps into clouds to mitigate latency; improve availability, and enhance application experience; and provide visibility, control in cloud networking.
"We are proud to be among the first AWS Consulting Partners to achieve AWS Networking Competency status, further distinguishing AHEAD as a leader in cloud networking," said Jamison Nack, Vice President of Alliances at AHEAD. "We look forward to building on our partnership with AWS by continuing to help clients achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
AHEAD provides advanced services to architect, deploy, and automate networks and security solutions within AWS. Its AWS networking team supports end-to-end enterprise networking services to ensure internal and external users and applications have efficient and reliable access to workloads hosted in AWS.
To learn more about AHEAD's capabilities within AWS networking visit ahead.com/aws-networking/.
About AHEAD
AHEAD builds platforms for digital business. By weaving together advances in cloud infrastructure, intelligent operations, and modern applications, we help enterprises deliver on the promise of digital transformation. Learn more at http://www.ahead.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Ahead.
