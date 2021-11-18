CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AHEAD, a leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, proudly announces today the expansion of two of its boards, appointing veteran additions Vina Leite to the board of directors and Craig Gorsline to the board of advisors - a group of subject matter experts that work together to counsel on the company's strategy. Both Leite and Gorsline will be working to advance AHEAD's strategies related to talent and growth.
In her new role on the board of directors, Leite will apply her unique perspective from 30 years of HR and tech experience to advise and execute on culture, leadership, and coaching, in addition to running the board's compensation committee. Leite also serves on the public board at Jamf and works as the Chief People Officer at The Trade Desk.
Understanding that AHEAD's greatest asset is its people, Leite is looking to help the company navigate the talent landscape, as well as cultural and DEI initiatives, to make AHEAD an employer of choice for top talent in the industry.
"Despite its extensive focus on technology, AHEAD is in the business of people," said Leite. "I am delighted to bring my years of experience in the human resources field to strengthen AHEAD's board of experts and drive a culture of scale."
Gorsline brings more than 25 years of experience as a leader of global companies in enterprise technology services to the board of advisors. Having served as both a president and a CEO, Gorsline has a proven track record in building high-growth services companies.
"AHEAD is on a swift upward trajectory, and it's an honor to join the board during this stage of its journey," said Gorsline. "Following AHEAD's strategic acquisitions in recent years, I'm looking forward to sharing my experience to help the business continue to flourish."
In his role, Gorsline will help the board and leadership teams advise on growth strategies and new offerings with the intention of seeing AHEAD expand as a leading provider of services and solutions in the digital transformation space.
"People are AHEAD's greatest asset. Our strategic appointments of Vina and Craig help further drive AHEAD's focus on its people. Vina brings a wealth of knowledge related to people and culture, and Craig's extensive experience in professional services will help hone our growth plans," said Dan Adamany, Founder and CEO of AHEAD. "We're excited to welcome these seasoned business leaders to their respective boards to fuel AHEAD's next stage of growth."
The announcement follows the appointments of Barbara Morgan to AHEAD's board of directors in September 2021 and Traci Morgan in June 2021.
