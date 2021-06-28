CHICAGO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AHEAD, a leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, today welcomes Traci Dolan to its board of directors as audit committee chair effective June 1, 2021. In this role, Dolan will support the company's aggressive growth strategy with a focus on operational scale and efficiency.
"We are extremely pleased to welcome Traci to our board of directors," said Dan Adamany, Founder and CEO of AHEAD. "Her experience and guidance will prove invaluable as we continue on a trajectory of growth through expanding the breadth and depth of offerings to our clients."
Dolan brings to the board vast experience and business acumen within financial management, human resources, growth strategies, and operational excellence. She is the former EVP of finance and administration, CFO, and CAO of ExactTarget where she served for more than a decade. During her time with the software company she transformed its financial operations and led the company's initial public offering.
Dolan serves on the board of Steel Dynamics, Inc. where she is a member of the governance committee and chairs the audit committee. She also serves on the boards of Mesh Systems LLC and Manufacturing Technologies, Inc. and as a member of the advisory council for Diagnotes, Inc. Additionally, she is an Alumni Fellow at her alma mater, Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.
"AHEAD has shown itself as a resilient innovator, laser-focused on leading the industry," said Dolan. "I very much look forward to bringing my experience to the team."
