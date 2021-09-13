CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AHEAD, a leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, welcomes Barbara Morgan to its board of directors. In this role, Morgan will help shape the company's next phase of growth by focusing on scaling with purpose and expanding into areas with high-impact returns for clients.
"Barbara's addition to our board will bring diligence and discipline," said Dan Adamany, Founder and CEO of AHEAD. "Her guidance will steer us towards areas where we can bring the most value to our clients."
Morgan brings deep experience within technology, financial services, and business development. She most recently served as the EVP and Chief Technology Development Officer at Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. During her time with the company, she led multiple successful technology-focused initiatives resulting in maximized competitive advantages for FIS and its technology products.
She recently served as chairman of the board for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of North Florida and currently serves on the Ponte Vedra YMCA board.
"Client centricity is at the core of AHEAD's business," said Morgan. "It's what drew me to this role and it's what will inspire me as we continue bringing the best solutions and services to the industry."
This announcement follows the June 2021 news that Traci Dolan joined AHEAD's board as audit committee chair.
About AHEAD
AHEAD builds platforms for digital business. By weaving together advances in cloud infrastructure, intelligent operations, and modern applications, we help enterprises deliver on the promise of digital transformation. Learn more at http://www.ahead.com and follow us on Twitter at @ahead.
Media Contact
Lindsey Harrison, Walker Sands, 872-221-2415, lindsey.harrison@walkersands.com
SOURCE AHEAD