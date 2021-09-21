CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AHEAD, a leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, has been selected as the Progress® Chef® 2021 Partner of the Year as part of the 2021 Chef Awards.
The Chef Partner of the Year award recognizes partners that have exhibited a commitment to delivering DevSecOps solutions and acknowledges partner excellence in sales, marketing, solution development, and customer satisfaction.
"AHEAD has demonstrated a clear understanding of what enterprise companies struggle within today's digital transformation environment," stated a press release from Progress Chef. "They bring nationwide technical expertise and excellent customer service to provide a DevSecOps solution for their customers. This exceptional performance and commitment make AHEAD a proven leader in the industry."
AHEAD and Chef have been supporting enterprise clients together since 2015. The alliance allows AHEAD to provide the best possible support to new and existing Chef customers.
"On behalf of the AHEAD team we are honored to be recognized by Chef for our dedicated work developing DevSecOps solutions for our clients," said Jamison Nack, VP of alliances at AHEAD. "During a time when security is so critical to business success, AHEAD is dedicated to helping our enterprise clients meet their security goals and achieve peace of mind."
About AHEAD
AHEAD builds platforms for digital business. By weaving together advances in cloud infrastructure, intelligent operations, and modern applications, we help enterprises deliver on the promise of digital transformation. Learn more at http://www.ahead.com and follow us on Twitter at @ahead.
Media Contact
Lindsey Harrison, Walker Sands, 872-221-2415, lindsey.harrison@walkersands.com
SOURCE AHEAD