Allegheny Health Network (AHN) has invested in state-of-the-art robotic sterile compounding technology from Omnicell, Inc. (Omnicell) that is transforming pharmacy operations at the 14-hospital health care system. The new technology, currently installed at AHN's Allegheny General Hospital, compounds sterile medications on site, driving more efficient and effective delivery of medications to patients and reducing costs associated with outsourcing medications and shortages.
PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Implementing Omnicell's infrastructure of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services supports on-site sterile compounding, enhances medication distribution processes, and improves pharmacy supply chain management
Allegheny Health Network (AHN) has invested in state-of-the-art robotic sterile compounding technology from Omnicell, Inc. (Omnicell) that is transforming pharmacy operations at the 14-hospital health care system. The new technology, currently installed at AHN's Allegheny General Hospital, compounds sterile medications on site, driving more efficient and effective delivery of medications to patients and reducing costs associated with outsourcing medications and shortages.
According to Laura Mark, vice president of Pharmacy for AHN, the new robots produce IV medications used in critical care areas as well as operating room (OR) syringes. "Compounding the medications in house is more cost effective than outsourcing, it reduces waste, and it allows AHN to mitigate some critical medication shortages," she said.
"Heparin is a great example. It's a commonly used, essential medication that prevents blood clots and there was a national shortage of the drug earlier this year. Using the Omnicell system, AHN was able to mitigate this shortage by compounding Heparin, avoiding supply disruption of this high-risk medication and continuing to provide safe, effective care for our patients."
AHN is leveraging Omnicell's XT medication storage cabinets located on patient care units across all hospitals, as well as anesthesia carts in OR areas. This closed loop system updates patient records automatically upon dispensing of medication. The result is increased accountability and inventory optimizing surveillance of Controlled Substance medications.
AHN is also implementing Omnicell's IVX Workflow management solution, which facilitates safe compounding of IV medications. IVX Workflow utilizes gravimetric or volumetric verification of IV medications, along with barcode scanning and image capture. This automation will enhance medication safety by allowing AHN to provide standardized, safe, and efficient care for patients across the network.
AHN is leveraging Omnicell's data and analytics called Omnicell OneTM, which provides real time inventory visibility. The data and analytics platform allows AHN to manage inventory, minimize waste and optimize usage of medications.
"When your technology is fully integrated and communicates effectively, you can spend more time focusing on patients, and less time on dispensing medications or on paperwork," said Mark. "The Omnicell system is another great example of our organization investing in the quality and value that we need to assure our patient experiences are exceptional."
"As health systems navigate escalating staff shortages and increasingly complex drug therapies, the need for a high-performing pharmacy has never been more clear," said Scott Seidelmann, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Omnicell. "AHN recognizes the importance of pharmacy automation, software, and expert services to address these challenges, allowing their staff to focus on higher value tasks that will reduce cost, enhance patient safety, and improve outcomes.
Mark said the enhanced capabilities afforded by the Omnicell technology will also help support additional new pharmacy programs being developed by AHN, including its Meds to Beds Program which enables AHN pharmacists to meet with and provide prescribed medications to patients prior to their discharge, and its Medication Reconciliation Program that builds accurate medication lists so that when a patient is admitted, medical professionals can better collaborate on treatment options.
About Allegheny Health Network
Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), a Highmark Health company, is an integrated health care delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home- and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. AHN provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff, and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
About Omnicell:
Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Healthcare facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. Institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit http://www.omnicell.com.
OMNICELL is a registered trademark and Omnicell One is a trademark of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries.
Forward-Looking Statements
To the extent any statements contained in this press release deal with information that is not historical, these statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the foregoing, statements including the words "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "plan," "potential," "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "goals," "target," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to the occurrence of many events outside Omnicell's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding the impact of Omnicell's products and solutions and the expected benefits and capabilities of Omnicell's products and solutions. Actual results and other events may differ significantly from those contemplated by forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (i) risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (including new variants of the virus), (ii) Omnicell's ability to take advantage of growth opportunities and develop and commercialize new solutions and enhance existing solutions, (iii) unfavorable general economic and market conditions or reduction in demand for our solutions, (iv) Omnicell's ability to meet the demands of, or maintain relationships with, its institutional, retail, and specialty pharmacy customers, and (v) other risks and uncertainties further described in the "Risk Factors" section of Omnicell's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in Omnicell's other reports filed with or furnished to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), available at http://www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these risks and uncertainties. Investors and others are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Omnicell assumes no obligation to update any such statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
Media Contact
Ebony Montgomery, Allegheny Health Network/Highmark Health, (910)228-4617, Ebony.Montgomery@highmarkhealth.org
SOURCE Allegheny Health Network