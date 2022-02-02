CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AHW LLC is pleased to announce today the addition of four new northern Illinois locations that will become part of the AHW family in mid February. Chad Braden with AHW LLC said that the purchase of Buck Bros. Inc. John Deere stores in Hampshire, Harvard, Libertyville and Wauconda, Illinois has recently been finalized.
"The addition of the Buck Bros. Inc. Stores into the AHW family will bring an additional opportunity to serve customers in the northern Illinois and surrounding areas" said Braden. "We will have more resources, more technology and more access to parts inventory than ever before. We believe we can add more services to the market. AHW is a premier John Deere dealer and we truly are able to provide 'Tomorrows Solutions Today' to our customers" he added.
Over the past ten years, AHW has become one of the strongest and best-resourced John Deere implement dealers in the Midwest. The company will now have a total of twenty locations, including the Solution Center in Champaign, Illinois, serving Illinois and western Indiana.
The Buck Bros. Inc. customers at these locations won't see many changes, except for the new AHW signs. "We are excited that John and Ambrose Seyller will remain as the key managers of these locations," said Chad Braden. "We have a commitment to provide excellent customer service. And we are pleased to be a part of this community and look forward to serving it."
