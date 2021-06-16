LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- S'moresUp, the company on a mission to tackle modern-day parenting challenges while helping prepare kids for the real world, today launches its ChoreAI machine learning system. ChoreAI is a highly customizable chore management system integrated into the easy-to-use S'moresUp household management app. Powered by AI and machine learning, S'moresUp now creates, schedules, reminds and assigns the right chores based on age and household needs in less than three minutes (an average 90 percent decrease), giving back valuable time for parents.
In addition to launching ChoreAI, S'moresUp now integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices, making use of technology that is already available in many homes. With a simple, "Alexa, ask S'moresUp what's the status?" parents can get quick, hands-free updates on all chore statuses without interrupting their current focus.
The new integrations directly address the fact that parents are tight on time. In a recent survey of more than 700 parents, S'moresUp found the number one reason families do not have a chore management system in place is because they just don't have the time to set one up.
"Parents are desperately turning to workplace tools like Asana, Trello or Jira to reign things in - but project management is not the same as household management," said Reeves Xavier, co-founder and CTO of S'moresUp. "Using robust technology, we've created a solution to help parents actually manage the chaos of maintaining a home without taking up time that we know they don't have."
How ChoreAI Works:
1. Parents set up and customize their family profile. Within the S'moresUp app, parents fill out information on the number of household members, their ages and any pets.
2. ChoreAI creates, schedules and assigns chores and rewards. Pulling data and insights from more than 130,000 families using the app, ChoreAI quickly identifies and assigns appropriate chores and rewards for each family based on age and household needs. The app intuitively schedules chores on a daily, weekly or ongoing basis, such as clearing out the dishwasher every night or watering the houseplants once a week, automatically rotating responsibility between family members. With S'moresUp, parents save an average of 8 hours per week managing chore assignments, reminders and rewards.
3. Parents can easily adjust chore assignments and rewards. Once the chore list is created, parents can add and remove chores, adjust the time or cadence they need to be completed, as well as reward types. As more parents engage with the app and customize assignments and rewards, ChoreAI continues to learn and refine its recommendations.
"We're committed to creating the easiest, most seamless chore management experience for parents, so they can spend less time trying to manage the household and more time enjoying precious family moments," said Priya Rajendran, co-founder and CEO of S'moresUp.
Earlier this year, S'moresUp announced new partnerships and integrations with GE Appliances and Bosch Home Connect, allowing parents to automate chore assignments with smart home appliances for even simpler household management.
For more information on S'moresUp, visit http://www.smoresup.com/. Parents can download the S'moresUp app on their smartphone device from the App Store or Google Play Store.
###
About S'moresUp
S'moresUp is on a mission to tackle modern-day parenting challenges while helping prepare kids for the real world. The easy-to-use app simplifies household management, helping families stay organized, connected and engaged. Founded by two technology veterans and parents, S'moresUp enables modern families to organize and effectively manage household activities, events, chores, allowances and communication, giving parents a one-stop shop for all the necessary tools to raise accountable, independent and financially-savvy children. To learn more and to download the app, visit http://www.smoresup.com.
S'moresUp Press Contact
Angelena Lufrano
Media Contact
Angelena Lufrano, The Key PR, 510-517-2842, smoresup@thekeypr.com
SOURCE S'moresUp